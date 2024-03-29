Union Street becomes the Gannet Mile as food venues outnumber shops for first time – with MORE to come

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Union Street becomes the Gannet Mile as food venues outnumber shops for first time – with MORE to come

Could food fans boost footfall in Aberdeen city centre?

By Denny Andonova
Man holding a German Doner Kebab on Union Street.
German Doner Kebab was among the food businesses making a move to Union Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

There has been a historic changing of the guard on Aberdeen’s Union Street – with food businesses overtaking retail for the first time ever.

And you’d better loosen your belt, because there could be much more to come.

A host of cafes, bars and restaurants have recently taken the Granite Mile by storm, and offered the promise of a brighter future for the forlorn thoroughfare.

The recent arrival of German Doner Kebab, Gidi Grill and 474 by Cup have brought the tally of hospitality venues to 112.

That means there are five more of them in the city centre than shops.

So could a much anticipated turnaround be on the table?

Gidi Grill owner Mobolaji Adeniyi and his wife Eniloa outside the food venue on Aberdeen's Union Street.
Husband-and-wife Mobolaji (Mo) and Eniola Adeniyi opened Gidi Grill on 263 Union Street in November 2022.

Is this a ‘natural evolution’?

If you ask Our Union Street leader Bob Keiller, he would immediately say: “Yes!”

“I think most city centres would have seen a similar pattern,” he adds.

“The mix goes towards having more food and beverage and activity-based venues, rather than just traditional retail spaces.

“It’s a natural evolution at this day and age, given the availability of online shopping.”

American fast food chains Popeyes, McDonalds and Taco Bell along the central section of Union Street in Aberdeen.
A trio of American fast food chains along the central section of Union Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

What’s the bigger picture?

Research released in the aftermath of the pandemic detailed a staggering 9,300 shop closures across UK high streets between March 2020 and 2022.

But even then, the food and drink trend was starting to show, with a 5.7% increase in cafes and 7.2% more fast food shops.

German Doner Kebab in Aberdeen city centre.
German Doner Kebab has now become a popular spot for city centre visitors. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Heavenly Desserts on Union Street
The Heavenly Desserts parlour and noodle takeaway next door transformed what had been a closed Sainsbury’s. Image: Kieran Beattie/ DC Thomson.

Food and drink boom on Union Street ‘is a cause for optimism’

It comes as we turn the spotlight to businesses who have decided to put their faith into the Granite Mile amid efforts to rejuvenate the city centre.

This week, we revealed what owners of Geek Retreat and Lolo and Co, as well as long established outlets such as Attic and Jamieson and Carry, think of Union Street.

And while they all had a different take on what it takes to thrive in the city centre, they were were each hopeful of a brighter future.

Our Union Street bosses Derrick Thomson and Bob Keiller.
Our Union Street bosses Derrick Thomson and Bob Keiller have spearheaded effort to breathe new life into the city centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Our Union Street co-leader Derrick Thomson thinks the arrival of big corporations like Shell is creating more food and drink demand.

Food chains Popeyes and Chaiiwala have also taken over units, with the two new stores expected to soon welcome customers.

Meanwhile, Black Sheep Coffee have snapped up the former Caffe Nero, and long-empty Budz Bar will be transformed into a venue with a restaurant and cocktail bar.

Inside derelict Budz Bar building in Aberdeen.
Allan Smith and Bruce Porter have ambitious plans for the derelict Budz Bar building, which has lain empty for nearly two decades. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

‘There is loads to celebrate’

But as we look ahead to what’s to come, Bob says there is plenty of restaurants and traditional pubs on the Granite Mile that have been here “for ages”.

And they are worth raising a glass to, as well.

While many were looking for a way out, long-established businesses like La Lombarda, Miller and Carter and Chaophraya remained faithful to their city centre spots.

Mac's Pizzeria on Union Street.
McGinty’s Group also took over the old vacant E&M building on Union Street in 2019, turning it into Esslemont Bar and Restaurant downstairs and Mac’s Pizzeria upstairs. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Bob adds: “You’ve got people who have been operating cafes and restaurants up and down Union Street for more than 100 years.

“Six by Nico also came to Aberdeen at a time where most people were pulling out of the city so they were one of the early optimists in this journey.

“We’ve got loads of investment in the city centre, and all of that suggest there is a long-term future for it.”

The changes to the Granite Mile were revealed in our city centre tracker –  which counted 44 food and drink oulets on Union Street alone.

The future of Aberdeen

