Union Street becomes the Gannet Mile as food venues outnumber shops for first time – with MORE to come

There has been a historic changing of the guard on Aberdeen’s Union Street – with food businesses overtaking retail for the first time ever.

And you’d better loosen your belt, because there could be much more to come.

A host of cafes, bars and restaurants have recently taken the Granite Mile by storm, and offered the promise of a brighter future for the forlorn thoroughfare.

The recent arrival of German Doner Kebab, Gidi Grill and 474 by Cup have brought the tally of hospitality venues to 112.

That means there are five more of them in the city centre than shops.

So could a much anticipated turnaround be on the table?

Is this a ‘natural evolution’?

If you ask Our Union Street leader Bob Keiller, he would immediately say: “Yes!”

“I think most city centres would have seen a similar pattern,” he adds.

“The mix goes towards having more food and beverage and activity-based venues, rather than just traditional retail spaces.

“It’s a natural evolution at this day and age, given the availability of online shopping.”

What’s the bigger picture?

Research released in the aftermath of the pandemic detailed a staggering 9,300 shop closures across UK high streets between March 2020 and 2022.

But even then, the food and drink trend was starting to show, with a 5.7% increase in cafes and 7.2% more fast food shops.

Food and drink boom on Union Street ‘is a cause for optimism’

It comes as we turn the spotlight to businesses who have decided to put their faith into the Granite Mile amid efforts to rejuvenate the city centre.

This week, we revealed what owners of Geek Retreat and Lolo and Co, as well as long established outlets such as Attic and Jamieson and Carry, think of Union Street.

And while they all had a different take on what it takes to thrive in the city centre, they were were each hopeful of a brighter future.

Our Union Street co-leader Derrick Thomson thinks the arrival of big corporations like Shell is creating more food and drink demand.

Food chains Popeyes and Chaiiwala have also taken over units, with the two new stores expected to soon welcome customers.

Meanwhile, Black Sheep Coffee have snapped up the former Caffe Nero, and long-empty Budz Bar will be transformed into a venue with a restaurant and cocktail bar.

‘There is loads to celebrate’

But as we look ahead to what’s to come, Bob says there is plenty of restaurants and traditional pubs on the Granite Mile that have been here “for ages”.

And they are worth raising a glass to, as well.

While many were looking for a way out, long-established businesses like La Lombarda, Miller and Carter and Chaophraya remained faithful to their city centre spots.

Bob adds: “You’ve got people who have been operating cafes and restaurants up and down Union Street for more than 100 years.

“Six by Nico also came to Aberdeen at a time where most people were pulling out of the city so they were one of the early optimists in this journey.

“We’ve got loads of investment in the city centre, and all of that suggest there is a long-term future for it.”

The changes to the Granite Mile were revealed in our city centre tracker – which counted 44 food and drink oulets on Union Street alone.