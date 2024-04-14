Thurso rapist and sextortionist jailed again soon after being freed on appeal

A Caithness sex offender who was freed by appeal judges a week before going on trial for rape and extortion has been jailed for nine years.

William Fraser, 51, preyed on his victim for months – subjecting her to sexual abuse and threatening to post intimate photos and videos of her on social media to extract money from her.

A judge told Fraser on Friday at the High Court in Edinburgh: “You exploited the fact that she was a vulnerable individual to get what you wanted, whether that was sex or money”.

Lord Scott said that a victim impact statement prepared by the woman detailed the “serious and ongoing impact” of Fraser’s criminal behaviour on her.

“You made her feel trapped and unsafe in her own home, the place she was entitled to feel safest of all,” the judge said.

Thurso man told he ‘minimised, denied and lied’ during rape trial

He also told Fraser: “You maintain your innocence of the seven main charges. You have minimised, denied and lied.

“You have sought to blame your victim rather than accept any meaningful responsibility whatsoever. Mr Fraser, there is only one person responsible for where you are today – you.”

Lord Scott said that Fraser’s controlling and exploitative behaviour towards the woman involved serious emotional, sexual and financial abuse.

He placed Fraser, formerly of Rotterdam Street, Thurso, under supervision for a further two-year period when he will be under licence and can be returned to jail if he breaches the conditions of the order.

‘A matter of concern’ that ‘controlling and exploitative’ William Fraser was freed from jail before rape trial

The judge said that a week before Fraser’s earlier trial at the High Court in Inverness, appeal judges quashed a prison sentence imposed on him for another offence and substituted it with a community payback order.

Lord Scott said it was “a matter of concern” that the case was presented to the appeal court without mention that he was due to imminently stand trial.

Fraser had denied a series of charges during his earlier trial but was found guilty of raping his victim on various occasions between April 2019 and June 2020 at addresses in the Highlands.

Some of the sexual assaults committed against the woman occurred when she was asleep and Fraser also tried to remove her contraceptive coil.

He was also convicted of carrying out a course of abusive behaviour towards her during which he took possession of her mobile phone, monitored her contact with others and controlled what food she could eat.

Defence lawyer tells court his client didn’t ‘enjoy an optimal upbringing’

Fraser also photographed the woman’s breasts and private parts when she was sleeping and threatened to put intimate material on social media if she didn’t pay him sums of money.

He also sent messages to two other women that were offensive or menacing in 2020.

During his trial, Fraser admitted breaching a bail order after being in the company of his rape victim in June 2020 and obstructing or hindering police officers in Thurso that month when he ran from the constables.

Defence counsel Paul Nelson KC told the court that Fraser did not “enjoy an optimal upbringing” and added: “There is little if anything I can say regarding the offences on the indictment standing his continued denial of involvement in them”.

Fraser, who followed the sentencing proceedings via a TV link to prison, was told he’ll be on the sex offenders register for an indeterminate period from today.

