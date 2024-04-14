Thurso rapist and sextortionist jailed again soon after being freed on appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thurso rapist and sextortionist jailed again soon after being freed on appeal

Appeal judges previously quashed William Fraser's prison sentence for another offence without being told he was due to imminently stand trial for serious crimes.

By Dave Finlay
William Fraser was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: DC Thomson
A Caithness sex offender who was freed by appeal judges a week before going on trial for rape and extortion has been jailed for nine years.

William Fraser, 51, preyed on his victim for months – subjecting her to sexual abuse and threatening to post intimate photos and videos of her on social media to extract money from her.

A judge told Fraser on Friday at the High Court in Edinburgh: “You exploited the fact that she was a vulnerable individual to get what you wanted, whether that was sex or money”.

Lord Scott said that a victim impact statement prepared by the woman detailed the “serious and ongoing impact” of Fraser’s criminal behaviour on her.

“You made her feel trapped and unsafe in her own home, the place she was entitled to feel safest of all,” the judge said.

Thurso man told he ‘minimised, denied and lied’ during rape trial

He also told Fraser: “You maintain your innocence of the seven main charges. You have minimised, denied and lied.

“You have sought to blame your victim rather than accept any meaningful responsibility whatsoever. Mr Fraser, there is only one person responsible for where you are today – you.”

Lord Scott said that Fraser’s controlling and exploitative behaviour towards the woman involved serious emotional, sexual and financial abuse.

He placed Fraser, formerly of Rotterdam Street, Thurso, under supervision for a further two-year period when he will be under licence and can be returned to jail if he breaches the conditions of the order.

‘A matter of concern’ that ‘controlling and exploitative’ William Fraser was freed from jail before rape trial

The judge said that a week before Fraser’s earlier trial at the High Court in Inverness, appeal judges quashed a prison sentence imposed on him for another offence and substituted it with a community payback order.

Lord Scott said it was “a matter of concern” that the case was presented to the appeal court without mention that he was due to imminently stand trial.

Fraser had denied a series of charges during his earlier trial but was found guilty of raping his victim on various occasions between April 2019 and June 2020 at addresses in the Highlands.

Some of the sexual assaults committed against the woman occurred when she was asleep and Fraser also tried to remove her contraceptive coil.

He was also convicted of carrying out a course of abusive behaviour towards her during which he took possession of her mobile phone, monitored her contact with others and controlled what food she could eat.

Defence lawyer tells court his client didn’t ‘enjoy an optimal upbringing’

Fraser also photographed the woman’s breasts and private parts when she was sleeping and threatened to put intimate material on social media if she didn’t pay him sums of money.

He also sent messages to two other women that were offensive or menacing in 2020.

During his trial, Fraser admitted breaching a bail order after being in the company of his rape victim in June 2020 and obstructing or hindering police officers in Thurso that month when he ran from the constables.

Defence counsel Paul Nelson KC told the court that Fraser did not “enjoy an optimal upbringing” and added: “There is little if anything I can say regarding the offences on the indictment standing his continued denial of involvement in them”.

Fraser, who followed the sentencing proceedings via a TV link to prison, was told he’ll be on the sex offenders register for an indeterminate period from today.

