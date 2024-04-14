What next for mothballed Crombie Johnston student halls at Aberdeen University?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

What next for mothballed Crombie Johnston student halls at Aberdeen University?

The Old Aberdeen campus could be redesigned in the years ahead.

By Ben Hendry
The Crombie Johnston halls at Aberdeen University could finally be granted a new lease of life.
The Crombie Johnston halls at Aberdeen University could finally be granted a new lease of life. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Aberdeen University’s Crombie Johnston halls of residence once bustled with the chatter of hundreds of students.

Both were built in the 1960s, and offered young people catered accommodation for more than 50 years.

Amid changing tastes, they closed in 2017 and have been lying empty ever since.

As cash concerns deepened last summer, the university scrapped ambitious renovation plans for the Johnston halls.<br />The boarded up buildings are just off the historic Old Aberdeen high street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
The closed Crombie halls are just along from the Johnston building. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

But could salvation be on the way?

Principal George Boyne has now told us of his hopes to renew the mothballed buildings in a bid to bolster the university in the months and years ahead.

The Johnston halls offered rooms for 270 students, and neighbouring Crombie housed 132. Image: Google Earth

What could be next for the old Johnston halls of residence?

The Johnston halls site had been poised for a £38 million revamp under plans announced in 2019.

It was to become the Johnston Business School – bringing all staff and postgraduate students together in a single site.

There would have been a “world-class student experience”, helping to meet ambitious  targets and ensure “longer-term financial sustainability”.

This is how it was planned to look. Image: Aberdeen University
This is how the abandoned building looks today. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

What happened?

Construction had been due to start last summer, with the old buildings earmarked for demolition.

Instead, that’s when the plug was pulled.

Staff were told this was due to circumstances including Covid, high inflation and supply chain issues changing globally.

Looking back, Mr Boyne told us how building costs had “skyrocketed”.

And this, combined with more students and staff working remotely, put paid to the project.

Rows of boarded up bedrooms at the Old Aberdeen site. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

So what could be next for the Johnston halls?

The university is currently consulting staff and students on wider plans to renew the campus, which includes options for the Johnston halls.

Bosses expect to reach a decision on the future of the site this summer.

Mr Boyne revealed that he had been speaking with economic development partnership Opportunity North East about the site.

George Boyne is working on plans for the university. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

He hinted that he was “excited” about the idea of “using some of that space” to contribute to the north-east’s energy transition efforts.

But the principal stressed that any decision would be months away.

What about the Crombie halls?

When Aberdeen University’s Crombie Halls of residence opened they were something of a pioneering development.

The Scandanavian-style building was opened by The Queen in 1960 as the first block of halls to mix male and female students.

The groundbreaking move warranted national headlines, and was credited with helping the university bounce back after the war.

Uni bosses were reprimanded for unauthorised changes to the A-listed building almost a decade ago. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Campus chiefs are now planning out a future for it based on academic mingling, and are hopeful it may help the ancient institution recover once again…

Plans to breathe new life into it have been approved, and it’s currently fenced off.

Blueprints show how the dozens of flats will be converted into offices, with separate breakout and meeting rooms across all three floors.

The Crombie halls were designed by renowned architect Sir Robert Matthew. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

So what will these offices be used for?

Mr Boyne told us he sees the spot as a “growth site”, with a “focus on inter-disciplinary activities”.

Academics specialising in AI, data, health, the environment and energy will work side by side in the complex.

The Old Aberdeen Heritage Society welcomed the idea of bringing the “splendid” building back into use. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The plans are being driven forward under the university’s campus “reimagining” scheme.

Working groups have already been established to steer the project, and some initial ideas are being discussed with students and staff.

It could ultimately see more renewable energy used to power buildings, better pedestrian routes, gender neutral toilets and various other additions to the area.

Eventual turnaround for Crombie Johnston halls welcomed

Back in 2017, councillor Alex McLellan told us of his surprise that the halls have been closed due to lack of demand.

Seven years on, and now finance convener at Aberdeen City Council, the SNP representative welcomed the prospect of progress.

He said: “I look forward to seeing the detail of the plans in due course.”

The buildings lie just beyond the historic Powis Gateway. Image: Google Earth

Do you have memories of the Crombie Johnston halls? Let us know in our comments section below

The changes to the halls come as more and more hotels across Aberdeen are turned into student accommodation.

The latest is the Northern Hotel, which is just a stone’s thrown from the Old Aberdeen campus.

Plans for halls as university fights to save millions

The campus revamp is being plotted at the same time as Aberdeen University seeks to save millions with a major cost-cutting spree.

Controversy erupted when courses and jobs came under threat, and Mr Boyne recently lifted the lid on a turbulent few months.

Read more here:

In the eye of the storm: Principal George Boyne opens up on battle to solve Aberdeen University cash crisis

