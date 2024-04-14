What next for mothballed Crombie Johnston student halls at Aberdeen University?

Aberdeen University’s Crombie Johnston halls of residence once bustled with the chatter of hundreds of students.

Both were built in the 1960s, and offered young people catered accommodation for more than 50 years.

Amid changing tastes, they closed in 2017 and have been lying empty ever since.

But could salvation be on the way?

Principal George Boyne has now told us of his hopes to renew the mothballed buildings in a bid to bolster the university in the months and years ahead.

What could be next for the old Johnston halls of residence?

The Johnston halls site had been poised for a £38 million revamp under plans announced in 2019.

It was to become the Johnston Business School – bringing all staff and postgraduate students together in a single site.

There would have been a “world-class student experience”, helping to meet ambitious targets and ensure “longer-term financial sustainability”.

What happened?

Construction had been due to start last summer, with the old buildings earmarked for demolition.

Instead, that’s when the plug was pulled.

Staff were told this was due to circumstances including Covid, high inflation and supply chain issues changing globally.

Looking back, Mr Boyne told us how building costs had “skyrocketed”.

And this, combined with more students and staff working remotely, put paid to the project.

So what could be next for the Johnston halls?

The university is currently consulting staff and students on wider plans to renew the campus, which includes options for the Johnston halls.

Bosses expect to reach a decision on the future of the site this summer.

Mr Boyne revealed that he had been speaking with economic development partnership Opportunity North East about the site.

He hinted that he was “excited” about the idea of “using some of that space” to contribute to the north-east’s energy transition efforts.

But the principal stressed that any decision would be months away.

What about the Crombie halls?

When Aberdeen University’s Crombie Halls of residence opened they were something of a pioneering development.

The Scandanavian-style building was opened by The Queen in 1960 as the first block of halls to mix male and female students.

The groundbreaking move warranted national headlines, and was credited with helping the university bounce back after the war.

Campus chiefs are now planning out a future for it based on academic mingling, and are hopeful it may help the ancient institution recover once again…

Plans to breathe new life into it have been approved, and it’s currently fenced off.

Blueprints show how the dozens of flats will be converted into offices, with separate breakout and meeting rooms across all three floors.

So what will these offices be used for?

Mr Boyne told us he sees the spot as a “growth site”, with a “focus on inter-disciplinary activities”.

Academics specialising in AI, data, health, the environment and energy will work side by side in the complex.

The plans are being driven forward under the university’s campus “reimagining” scheme.

Working groups have already been established to steer the project, and some initial ideas are being discussed with students and staff.

It could ultimately see more renewable energy used to power buildings, better pedestrian routes, gender neutral toilets and various other additions to the area.

Eventual turnaround for Crombie Johnston halls welcomed

Back in 2017, councillor Alex McLellan told us of his surprise that the halls have been closed due to lack of demand.

Seven years on, and now finance convener at Aberdeen City Council, the SNP representative welcomed the prospect of progress.

He said: “I look forward to seeing the detail of the plans in due course.”

Do you have memories of the Crombie Johnston halls? Let us know in our comments section below

The changes to the halls come as more and more hotels across Aberdeen are turned into student accommodation.

The latest is the Northern Hotel, which is just a stone’s thrown from the Old Aberdeen campus.

Plans for halls as university fights to save millions

The campus revamp is being plotted at the same time as Aberdeen University seeks to save millions with a major cost-cutting spree.

Controversy erupted when courses and jobs came under threat, and Mr Boyne recently lifted the lid on a turbulent few months.

