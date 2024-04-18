Man who downloaded sick photos and video of children told his actions contributed to ‘horrific’ abuse

A man who downloaded indecent images of children has been told his abhorrent actions contributed to the “ongoing abuse of children in a quite horrific manner”.

Dawid Janowski had more than a thousand indecent images of children on his devices, including videos featuring girls aged between one and 12 and pictures of girls aged between three and 15.

Some of the material was classified as category A – the most serious.

A sentencing hearing at Inverness Sheriff Court heard that Janowski, 37, denies being sexually attracted to children and claims he had discovered the illegal material by following links in a chat room.

Offender ‘disgusted’ at himself

But his solicitor Clare Russell told the court: “He is someone who has accessed this material for a reason. He understands the underlying desires of why he has done it and is disgusted by that.”

She added: “There are treatment needs here that clearly need to be addressed.”

After providing the court with a number of character references for Janowski, Ms Russell said her client “has a great deal of support around him – a lot of watchful eyes on him”.

Ms Russell highlighted that her client was deemed to be at low risk of sexual reoffending and had already taken steps independently to address his offending – which took place between 17 and 21 June 2023 at his Alness home.

Contributing to ‘horrific’ abuse

Sheriff Sara Matheson told Janowski: “Your actions have contributed to the ongoing abuse of young children in a quite horrific manner – I take this matter extremely seriously.”

The sheriff stopped short of jailing Janowski, of Obsdale Park, telling him she would instead opt for a sentence that would offer him treatment.

She placed him on a community payback order with three years’ supervision and a requirement that he carry out 200 hours of unpaid work in the community.

He was also made subject to a number of conduct requirements, which restrict his access to the internet, apps and social networking, as well as prevent him from having any unauthorised contact with children, such as entering parks or playgrounds where children are likely to be without permission from his supervising officer.

Janowski will remain on the sex offenders register for three years.