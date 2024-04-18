Man who downloaded sick photos and video of children told his actions contributed to ‘horrific’ abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who downloaded sick photos and video of children told his actions contributed to ‘horrific’ abuse

Dawid Janowski had more than 1,000 picture and video files, featuring girls aged between the ages of one and 15.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court

A man who downloaded indecent images of children has been told his abhorrent actions contributed to the “ongoing abuse of children in a quite horrific manner”.

Dawid Janowski had more than a thousand indecent images of children on his devices, including videos featuring girls aged between one and 12 and pictures of girls aged between three and 15.

Some of the material was classified as category A – the most serious.

A sentencing hearing at Inverness Sheriff Court heard that Janowski, 37, denies being sexually attracted to children and claims he had discovered the illegal material by following links in a chat room.

Offender ‘disgusted’ at himself

But his solicitor Clare Russell told the court: “He is someone who has accessed this material for a reason. He understands the underlying desires of why he has done it and is disgusted by that.”

She added: “There are treatment needs here that clearly need to be addressed.”

After providing the court with a number of character references for Janowski, Ms Russell said her client “has a great deal of support around him – a lot of watchful eyes on him”.

Ms Russell highlighted that her client was deemed to be at low risk of sexual reoffending and had already taken steps independently to address his offending – which took place between 17 and 21 June 2023 at his Alness home.

Contributing to ‘horrific’ abuse

Sheriff Sara Matheson told Janowski: “Your actions have contributed to the ongoing abuse of young children in a quite horrific manner – I take this matter extremely seriously.”

The sheriff stopped short of jailing Janowski, of Obsdale Park, telling him she would instead opt for a sentence that would offer him treatment.

She placed him on a community payback order with three years’ supervision and a requirement that he carry out 200 hours of unpaid work in the community.

He was also made subject to a number of conduct requirements, which restrict his access to the internet, apps and social networking, as well as prevent him from having any unauthorised contact with children, such as entering parks or playgrounds where children are likely to be without permission from his supervising officer.

Janowski will remain on the sex offenders register for three years.

 

