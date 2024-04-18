Aberdeen deals aid Scottish commercial property market recovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen deals aid Scottish commercial property market recovery

Union Square and BP's North Sea HQ both changed hands in Q1.

By Keith Findlay
Union Square shopping centre in Aberdeen.
Union Square shopping centre in Aberdeen. Image: Lismore Real Estate Advisors

Two Aberdeen deals have helped drive a 53% year-on-year jump in commercial property investment across Scotland.

Property giant Knight Frank said a total of £383 million was transacted Scotland-wide during the first three months of this year, up from £251m in the same period in 2023.

Retail property accounted for 56% of investment volumes in the latest quarter.

This is largely because of the sale of Aberdeen’s Union Square shopping centre for £111m.

Hotels accounted for 17% of the Scottish total and offices 15%.

Sale of Aberdeen landmarks drove Granite City Q1 deals total to £140m

The sale of Union Square by Hammerson to an affiliate of US private equity firm Loan Star helped Aberdeen to its best first quarter in five years, with deals totalling £140m.

Meanwhile, the sale of BP’s North Sea headquarters in Stoneywood, Aberdeen, also helped drive up the Scottish total. Manchester-based investor DS Properties is believed to have paid the British Coal Staff Superannuation Scheme about £16m for the building.

The overall Scottish market rebound came as inflation began to come under control and a cut to interest rates looked more likely.

BP's North Sea headquarters.
BP’s North Sea headquarters. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Alasdair Steele, head of Scotland commercial, Knight Frank, said: “Last year was challenging for commercial property across the world, with interest rates rising sharply after a decade of historic lows and the economy adjusting to a new normal post-pandemic.

“While there was some mixed inflation data moving into 2024, a cautious sense of optimism has begun to emerge.

“It is encouraging to see that beginning to be reflected in investment volumes.”

Alasdair Steele, head of Scotland commercial at Knight Frank.
Alasdair Steele, head of Scotland commercial at Knight Frank. Image: Frame

He added: “Although we are not quite back to pre-pandemic levels, there is a noticeable difference between now and this time last year as macro-economic conditions settle, and buyer and seller expectations move closer together.

“The particularly good news is that it looks like there is still plenty more to follow this year.

“International investors weren’t as active in the first quarter but are still very interested in Scotland.

“All things being equal, we are moving in a more positive direction for the year ahead.”

Aberdeen is experiencing improved liquidity, with a significant uptick in office and industrial volumes attracting yield-hungry buyers.”

Chris Thornton, Lismore Real Estate Advisors

Highlighting its own figures showing a big year-on-year jump in the value of Scottish deals, Edinburgh-based Lismore Real Estate Advisors said they reflected “a positive start to the year”.

Lismore associate Chris Thornton added: “Notably, Aberdeen is experiencing improved liquidity, with a significant uptick in office and industrial volumes attracting yield-hungry buyers.”

Chris Thornton, of Lismore Real Estate Advisors.
Chris Thornton, of Lismore Real Estate Advisors. Image: Lismore

Scotland-wide, Mr Thornton said key themes were emerging in a variety of sectors.

Logistics and multi-let sheds are leading the way, with strong demand and limited supply “driving genuine rental growth and underwriting investment rationale”, he added.

