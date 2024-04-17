Thug knocked man unconscious and stamped on head after he hugged girlfriend in Aberdeen pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thug knocked man unconscious and stamped on head after he hugged girlfriend in Aberdeen pub

Donald Stewart began to remonstrate with the man in The Snuggery on Market Street before the altercation spilled out into an alleyway and erupted into violence.

By Danny McKay
A jealous boyfriend knocked a man unconscious and repeatedly stamped on his head after seeing him hug his girlfriend.

Stewart, 43, punched his victim in the face, knocking him to the ground.

Stewart then followed up with a series of brutal stamps to the man’s head which continued even after he was knocked unconscious.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 10.30pm on Saturday, December 28 2019.

She said both parties were drinking separately in the Snuggery when Stewart spotted his girlfriend being hugged by the man.

Brutal and sustained stamping attack

He approached and an argument ensued between the men.

Staff intervened and escorted the complainer out in a bid to separate them.

However, both men left via a side door into an alleyway where Stewart suddenly spun round and punched his victim, who fell back, hitting his head on a metal bar on the door and falling to the ground.

Mrs Thompson said: “The accused then began using his foot to stamp on the complainer’s head multiple times, causing him to lose consciousness.

“The complainer was unresponsive and the accused continued to stamp on his head.

“The staff member tried to hold the accused back to restrain him however he continued stamping on the complainer’s head.

“Whilst trying to get the accused away from the complainer, the staff member used his radio to contact police and asked for units to attend.

“He also contacted an ambulance for the complainer who he was concerned about.”

Stewart then left the area and walked off towards The Green.

Stewart found with blood on hands

Thankfully, the complainer regained consciousness around five minutes later, although he had swelling to his face and blood around his mouth.

When officers asked what had happened he was “unable to explain what had occurred and appeared to have concussion”.

An ambulance was called but the man was not willing to be examined or to disclose any injuries.

Officers assessed him as having a graze to his elbow and swollen lip and took him home.

He later attended hospital where it was discovered he had fractured his ankle during the assault.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the attack, police used CCTV to trace Stewart nearby on Union Street where he was found with bloodstaining on his hands and was arrested.

Stewart, of Nellfield Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to assault to severe injury and danger of life.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan deferred sentence on Stewart for background reports.

Defence agent Kevin Longino reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

