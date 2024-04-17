Sean Wallace: Jimmy Thelin must be given time by Aberdeen’s board and fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sean Wallace: Jimmy Thelin must be given time by Aberdeen’s board and fans

Aberdeen's board and supporters must hold their nerve and retain faith in new manager Thelin by allowing him multiple windows to build a squad.

Jimmy Thelin while manager of Elfsborg.
Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin has been linked with the Aberdeen job. Image: Sipa US/Alamy Live News
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen’s board and supporters must give new manager Jimmy Thelin time to bring success even if his rebuild hits turbulent times.

The Pittodrie hierarchy displayed patience in their pursuit of Thelin and it paid off when they finally landed their man.

Thelin will join the Dons in early June with assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami.

That level of patience shown by the Pittodrie board in landing the 46-year-old must be replicated next season and beyond.

Thelin must be given time to build a successful squad and bring an identity to the team.

Patience has been in short supply within the Pittodrie board in recent years with the axe dropping on Barry Robson, Jim Goodwin and Stephen Glass.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, chief executive Alan Burrows and director of football Steven Gunn watching a match from the stands
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack (top right), chief executive Alan Burrows (bottom right) and director of football Steven Gunn watch a clash against Hearts at Pittodrie in December 2023. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen have burnt through three managers in three years, four if you count the disastrous interim spell of Neil Warnock that lasted just 33 days.

The revolving managerial door at Pittodrie has to stop.

Aberdeen’s board and supporters must hold their nerve if the road becomes rocky on the road to success under Thelin.

It took Thelin two years at Elfsborg to build the team that could deliver his style of high press football – and success.

In appointing a highly rated overseas manager like Thelin there must be long term faith in the process and in his footballing philosophy paying off.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack (L) and chief executive Alan Burrows are closing in on the club's new manager. Image: SNS
The hope will be that Thelin arrives in the summer and hits Scottish football with a bang – but that may not happen immediately.

Thelin has a reputation for building successful teams over a period of years and leading provincial clubs to success.

He led Jonkopings Sodra to the Swedish second-tier title and promotion.

Elsfborg were a mid-table side when Thelin took over in 2018 and he masterminded  two runners-up finishes in the Swedish top flight.

They were denied a title win last season when losing 1-0 in a final day Allsvenskan shoot out to Malmo.

Aberdeen interviewed Thelin for the job last year but he ultimately lost out to Barry Robson who had led the Dons to a seven game Premiership winning run.

Barry Robson has been sacked by Aberdeen following Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Dundee. Image: SNS.
Barry Robson was sacked by Aberdeen following a 1-1 draw with Dundee. Image: SNS.

The Dons board reignited their interest when Robson was axed on January 31.

However Thelin was reluctant to leave Elfsborg in the lurch before the Swedish top flight started.

Thelin’s admirable commitment to Elfsborg says much about his character and loyalty.

In 1983 Real Madrid’s legendary manager Alfredo Di Stéfano said:  “Aberdeen have what money can’t buy; a soul, a team spirit built in a family tradition.”

Di Stéfano praised Aberdeen in the aftermath of the Dons’ European Cup Winners’ Cup final defeat of Real Madrid.

Aberdeen have been fighting to rediscover that same level of “soul, spirt and family tradition” for decades.

Thelin is a manager who builds a DNA throughout a club and an identity.

His values in not leaving Elfsborg in the lurch when Aberdeen came calling prove that.

Thelin could bring those traits hailed by Di Stéfano back to Pittodrie.

But it will take time and multiple transfer windows.

Bringing an identity and success to a club languishing in the bottom half of the Premiership table is no quick fix.

And the Pittodrie board and fans must all hold their nerve to allow him that time, even if there are some rocky patches ahead.

Aberdeen manager Peter Leven during the 0-0 Premiership draw with Dundee at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Peter Leven during the 0-0 Premiership draw with Dundee at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Damaging VAR not fit for purpose

Ideally VAR would be scrapped from the Scottish Premiership and consigned to history as an experiment that went wrong.

The farcical decision to overrule Bojan Miovski’s late goal in the 0-0 draw with Livingston is the latest in a long line of VAR frustrations.

VAR is not fit for purpose and is failing to deliver what was promised.

It is killing the spontaneity, fluidity and joy of football.

Referees appear to be playing second string to VAR officials now.

I did a vote on X (formerly twitter) asking for opinions on VAR.

Of the 378 who voted 66.7% called for VAR to be scrapped completely.

Another 32.8% want improvements to VAR implemented while just 0.5% are happy with the status quo.

Supporters are sick of VAR and most want it scrapped.

However there has been too much investment in it across world football so I fear VAR is here to stay.

But it cannot go on in its present state.

There must be changes such as a time limit for decisions and VAR not looking for a reason to potentially overrule each decision.

And there must be more communication with supporters, to explain what is happening during a VAR review.

Aberdeen fans hold a sign "END VAR" during gameplay of Scottish Premiership match Aberdeen vs Dundee at Pittodrie.. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen fans hold a sign “END VAR” during gameplay of Scottish Premiership match Aberdeen vs Dundee at Pittodrie.. Image: Shutterstock

Devastating injury blow for Ferguson

Hopefully former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson will return stronger than ever from his recent injury setback.

Bologna star Ferguson ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in a Serie A match against Monza on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Scotland international will require surgery and will miss the Euros this summer.

Ferguson’s sensational form in Italy also led to interest from Juventus and Napoli with the view to a potential summer transfer swoop.

 

