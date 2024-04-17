Sean Wallace: Jimmy Thelin must be given time by Aberdeen’s board and fans

Aberdeen’s board and supporters must give new manager Jimmy Thelin time to bring success even if his rebuild hits turbulent times.

The Pittodrie hierarchy displayed patience in their pursuit of Thelin and it paid off when they finally landed their man.

Thelin will join the Dons in early June with assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami.

That level of patience shown by the Pittodrie board in landing the 46-year-old must be replicated next season and beyond.

Thelin must be given time to build a successful squad and bring an identity to the team.

Patience has been in short supply within the Pittodrie board in recent years with the axe dropping on Barry Robson, Jim Goodwin and Stephen Glass.

Aberdeen have burnt through three managers in three years, four if you count the disastrous interim spell of Neil Warnock that lasted just 33 days.

The revolving managerial door at Pittodrie has to stop.

Aberdeen’s board and supporters must hold their nerve if the road becomes rocky on the road to success under Thelin.

It took Thelin two years at Elfsborg to build the team that could deliver his style of high press football – and success.

In appointing a highly rated overseas manager like Thelin there must be long term faith in the process and in his footballing philosophy paying off.

The hope will be that Thelin arrives in the summer and hits Scottish football with a bang – but that may not happen immediately.

Thelin has a reputation for building successful teams over a period of years and leading provincial clubs to success.

He led Jonkopings Sodra to the Swedish second-tier title and promotion.

Elsfborg were a mid-table side when Thelin took over in 2018 and he masterminded two runners-up finishes in the Swedish top flight.

They were denied a title win last season when losing 1-0 in a final day Allsvenskan shoot out to Malmo.

Aberdeen interviewed Thelin for the job last year but he ultimately lost out to Barry Robson who had led the Dons to a seven game Premiership winning run.

The Dons board reignited their interest when Robson was axed on January 31.

However Thelin was reluctant to leave Elfsborg in the lurch before the Swedish top flight started.

Thelin’s admirable commitment to Elfsborg says much about his character and loyalty.

In 1983 Real Madrid’s legendary manager Alfredo Di Stéfano said: “Aberdeen have what money can’t buy; a soul, a team spirit built in a family tradition.”

Di Stéfano praised Aberdeen in the aftermath of the Dons’ European Cup Winners’ Cup final defeat of Real Madrid.

Aberdeen have been fighting to rediscover that same level of “soul, spirt and family tradition” for decades.

We look forward to welcoming you to Aberdeen Jimmy 🇸🇪#StandFree 🔴 pic.twitter.com/pmsYZJhx5D — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) April 16, 2024

Thelin is a manager who builds a DNA throughout a club and an identity.

His values in not leaving Elfsborg in the lurch when Aberdeen came calling prove that.

Thelin could bring those traits hailed by Di Stéfano back to Pittodrie.

But it will take time and multiple transfer windows.

Bringing an identity and success to a club languishing in the bottom half of the Premiership table is no quick fix.

And the Pittodrie board and fans must all hold their nerve to allow him that time, even if there are some rocky patches ahead.

Damaging VAR not fit for purpose

Ideally VAR would be scrapped from the Scottish Premiership and consigned to history as an experiment that went wrong.

The farcical decision to overrule Bojan Miovski’s late goal in the 0-0 draw with Livingston is the latest in a long line of VAR frustrations.

VAR is not fit for purpose and is failing to deliver what was promised.

It is killing the spontaneity, fluidity and joy of football.

Referees appear to be playing second string to VAR officials now.

I did a vote on X (formerly twitter) asking for opinions on VAR.

What are your thoughts on VAR?

Would you scrap it or keep it?

Interested to see fans' opinions. @AberdeenFC @DonsSupporters @spfl #aberdeenfc — Sean Wallace (@EESeanWallace) April 15, 2024

Of the 378 who voted 66.7% called for VAR to be scrapped completely.

Another 32.8% want improvements to VAR implemented while just 0.5% are happy with the status quo.

Supporters are sick of VAR and most want it scrapped.

However there has been too much investment in it across world football so I fear VAR is here to stay.

But it cannot go on in its present state.

There must be changes such as a time limit for decisions and VAR not looking for a reason to potentially overrule each decision.

And there must be more communication with supporters, to explain what is happening during a VAR review.

Devastating injury blow for Ferguson

Hopefully former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson will return stronger than ever from his recent injury setback.

Bologna star Ferguson ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in a Serie A match against Monza on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Scotland international will require surgery and will miss the Euros this summer.

Ferguson’s sensational form in Italy also led to interest from Juventus and Napoli with the view to a potential summer transfer swoop.