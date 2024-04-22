Highland hotelier reported to police after YouTube video shows him allegedly driving at 100mph in Bentley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland hotelier reported to police after YouTube video shows him allegedly driving at 100mph in Bentley

In a now-deleted video, Ruchir Gupta overtakes cars near Alness while the speedometer appears to show he's going at approximately 40mph above the speed limit.

By Bryan Rutherford
Ruchir Gupta driving his expensive Bentley Continental Supersport near Alness. Images: Richie on Tour/YouTube
Ruchir Gupta driving his expensive Bentley Continental Supersport near Alness. Images: Richie on Tour/YouTube

A Highland hotel owner has been reported to the police for allegedly driving at more than 100mph in his luxury Bentley sports car near Alness.

Property tycoon Ruchir Gupta, who runs the Kincraig Castle Hotel in Invergordon, smiled at the camera as he was filmed for his YouTube channel called Richie on Tour.

In a now-deleted video, the 49-year-old millionaire jet-setter can be seen flying into Scotland onboard a private jet from Malaga, before taking to Highland roads in a limited edition Bentley Continental Supersport.

The car, worth more than £200,000 when it launched in 2017, has a top speed of 209mph and can accelerate from 0-60mph in just 3.4 seconds.

“It’s the fastest four-seater by top speed in the world,” Mr Gupta tells viewers, before appearing to accelerate more than 40mph above the limit to overtake two cars 10 miles from Alness.

During the overtake, the speedometer can be seen in the 12 o’clock position, indicating a speed of 160kmph, or 100mph.

WATCH – the contentious video:

It has outraged a concerned Highland resident, who has passed the video on to police to investigate.

The resident, who only wants to be known as John, said: “Speeding potentially puts the lives of other road users at risk.

Ruchir Gupta was filmed in a blue limited edition Bentley Continental Supersport. Images: Richie on Tour/YouTube

“No one’s ego should let them feel it’s acceptable to turn Highland roads into their personal racetrack for the rich.

“I hope that Police Scotland and the community make it abundantly clear to Ruchir Gupta that the law applies to everyone without exception.”

Ruchir Gupta driving 10 miles away from Alness. Images: Richie on Tour/YouTube

Police Scotland confirmed that John’s complaint had been “passed to local traffic officers for awareness/action”.

A spokeswoman also told The Press and Journal that a probe was underway.

She said: “Around 7.20pm on Monday 15 April  2024, we received a report of concern regarding speeding in Easter Ross.

A close-up of Mr Gupta’s speedometer, right, reveals the 12 o’clock position, indicating a speed of 160kmph or 100mph. Images: Richie on Tour/YouTube

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish if any offences have been committed.

“Officers from the Road Policing Unit patrol these routes on a regular basis and if anyone has any information or concerns about driver behaviour, they should report this to Police Scotland on 101.”

The Press and Journal contacted Mr Gupta for comment and spoke with him over the phone while the video in question – first published on March 25 this year – was still available online.

In the minutes after our call, the seven-minute and 49-second-long video – titled “#123 The Highland Drivers Club & Miss Scotland” – was removed from the public domain and replaced with a message that read: “Video unavailable … This video is private”.

However, a copy of the video that was archived earlier by the complainant John has been provided to police investigators anyway.

The contentious video vanished from YouTube after The Press and Journal contacted Ruchir Gupta for comment. Images: Richie on Tour/YouTube

The Richie on Tour YouTube channel has since uploaded a new video, titled “#129 Castles and Cars” with the contentious scenes edited out.

On Sunday night, the new video with a duration of six minutes and seven seconds appeared online, one minute and 42 seconds shorter than the original footage.

Mr Gupta, who is a member of the Highland Drivers Club, is still featured driving his blue limited edition Bentley Continental Supersport, but now appears to travel within the speed limit.

Today, police personnel from the traffic offences unit based in Dingwall have been reviewing the potential evidence.

Mr Gupta declined to comment on the video.

Ruchir Gupta driving his expensive Bentley Continental Supersport near Alness. Images: Richie on Tour/YouTube
Weekend court roll – a paedophile teacher and a crank call pervert
Thug who knocked out good Samaritans on Union Street jailed for 18 months
Aberdeen man accused of abducting children and trying to throw woman from a balcony
Alistair Greig victim missed chance to cash refund cheque because he was on a…
Two men - Alistair Greig and one of his victims, Colin Stewart, side by side and a FCA sign in the background
Victim of crank call pervert 'begged' him to stop sending vile messages and photos
Tears from Liverpool drug dealer as three-strike rule sees him facing at least seven…
