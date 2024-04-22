‘Special package’ Udny home comes with ruins of historic mansion

The ruins of a historic mansion which was destroyed in a fire decades ago are included in the sale of a country home near Udny.

Only the external and internal stone walls of Tillery Mansion House remain following the major fire in 1939.

The B-listed building was built in 1788 and extended by Aberdeen architect Archibald Simpson years later.

The ruin is still attached to the seven-bedroom Tillery House which is located within 21 acres of countryside.

The “special package” property has recently hit the market at offers over £750,000.

Tillery House has a lot to offer

Tillery House, which is described as being in an “idyllic rural location, is being sold by Savills.

Property agent Fiona Gormley said: “Only your imagination restricts the potential for this incredibly special package.”

The main house features seven bedrooms, four reception rooms and three bedrooms, with traditional features throughout.

The sitting and dining rooms offer a formal setting, while the lounge area – complete with wood burning stove and large bookcase – is perfect for relaxation.

The heart of the home is the kitchen which has a standout exposed stone wall and striking green range cooker.

Moving to the first floor, the landing has fitted bookshelves along the wall which leads to the principal bedroom suite, including a dressing room and modern bathroom.

Other standout features in the main house are the five open fireplaces, finished with painted tiles, Carrara marble and a wood burning stove.

Property extends outdoors

The property extends across 21 acres, located about 11 miles north of Aberdeen, and includes several outbuildings.

A former ice house, agricultural shed, garage, stables and derelict gardener’s cottage can be found on the grounds, as well as a decorated summerhouse.

There is a large lawn and designed garden with a water feature at the front of the house, and a stunning walled garden and mature woodland with a pond surrounding the home.

A further garden area and orchard containing a large glasshouse are also included in the sale.