‘Special package’ Udny home comes with ruins of historic mansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

‘Special package’ Udny home comes with ruins of historic mansion

Tillery House is set within 21 acres of Aberdeenshire countryside.

By Ellie Milne
Aerial view of Tillery House and grounds
Tillery House is located within 21 acres near Udny. Image: Savills.

The ruins of a historic mansion which was destroyed in a fire decades ago are included in the sale of a country home near Udny.

Only the external and internal stone walls of Tillery Mansion House remain following the major fire in 1939.

Front view of Tillery House
Tillery House is attached to Tillery Mansion House. Image: Savills.

The B-listed building was built in 1788 and extended by Aberdeen architect Archibald Simpson years later.

The ruin is still attached to the seven-bedroom Tillery House which is located within 21 acres of countryside.

Savills
The sitting room in Tillery House. Image: Savills.

The “special package” property has recently hit the market at offers over £750,000.

Tillery House has a lot to offer

Tillery House, which is described as being in an “idyllic rural location, is being sold by Savills.

Tillery House kitchen
The kitchen is described as the “heart” of the house. Image: Savills.

Property agent Fiona Gormley said: “Only your imagination restricts the potential for this incredibly special package.”

The main house features seven bedrooms, four reception rooms and three bedrooms, with traditional features throughout.

Master bedroom with double bed and brown wood wardrobe
The principal bedroom can be found on the first floor. Image: Savills.

The sitting and dining rooms offer a formal setting, while the lounge area – complete with wood burning stove and large bookcase – is perfect for relaxation.

The heart of the home is the kitchen which has a standout exposed stone wall and striking green range cooker.

Bathroom decorated with green walls in Tillery House
One of the bathrooms in the house. Image: Savills.

Moving to the first floor, the landing has fitted bookshelves along the wall which leads to the principal bedroom suite, including a dressing room and modern bathroom.

Other standout features in the main house are the five open fireplaces, finished with painted tiles, Carrara marble and a wood burning stove.

Tillery House family room with wood burning stove and large bookcase on right wall
The family room features a wood burning stove. Image: Savills.

Property extends outdoors

The property extends across 21 acres, located about 11 miles north of Aberdeen, and includes several outbuildings.

A former ice house, agricultural shed, garage, stables and derelict gardener’s cottage can be found on the grounds, as well as a decorated summerhouse.

Tillery House summerhouse with wooden roof
The summerhouse is beautifully decorated. Image: Savills.

There is a large lawn and designed garden with a water feature at the front of the house, and a stunning walled garden and mature woodland with a pond surrounding the home.

A further garden area and orchard containing a large glasshouse are also included in the sale.

More from Property

Cluny Hill is for sale.
See inside former Victorian hotel once a spiritual haven for Findhorn Foundation
Josephine Phelan has loved everything about her amazing apartment within Keith Hall.
Live the high life in an Inverurie castle for £260,000
If you're in the market for a new build then the latest offerings from Springfield Properties and Tulloch Homes may appeal.
6 stylish new builds on the market across Moray and the Highlands
Debbie Ross has worked hard to return her period home back to its former glory.
Debbie shows us inside her Aberdeen period property renovation
Couple setting up a Protected Property Trust
Don’t let care home fees threaten your legacy
Homeowners Craig and Maria outside Casa Barra near Inverurie.
A glimpse inside three stunning north-east houses up for Scotland's Home of the Year
Backhill Steading is on the market for £440,000.
Stunning converted Kemnay mill with luxury interior reduced by £35,000
The Ironworks with some of Bricks Capital's images from 2021 of how the hotel would look
More than a year after it closed, why has nothing happened at the Ironworks?
The Morangie Hotel and Mansfield Castle Hotel are being sold as one lot. Image: Graham and Sibbald.
£2.5m could buy you TWO Highland hotels on the NC500
Ketchikan House, Parkhill.
Stunning five-bedroom house in Dyce with panoramic views of countryside hits the market