Apprentice electrician clocked doing 103mph on A96 near Huntly

Ryan Henderson was clocked by cops as he tried to overtake other vehicles between Keith and Huntly at Coachford.

By Danny McKay
Ryan Henderson. Image: Facebook
An apprentice electrician was caught driving at more than 100mph on the A96 towards Aberdeen.

Ryan Henderson was clocked at the three-figure speed as he tried to overtake other vehicles between Keith and Huntly at Coachford.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the 18-year-old had been trying to take advantage of one of the few spots on the route where it is safe to overtake.

But in doing so, the teen was caught going well over the 60mph limit in the area.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told the court the incident happened shortly before 9pm on October 9 last year while it was dark and the road was wet.

She said: “The speed recorded by the police carrying out speed checks was 103mph in a 60.”

Henderson, of Nelson Terrace, Keith, pled guilty to a charge of careless driving.

Defence agent Michael Burnett said: “The A96 extends west from Aberdeen to Keith, Huntly, Elgin and Inverness.

“It’s primarily a single-carriageway road. Campaigners have been in the news recently suggesting it should be a duel carriageway for safety reasons.”

He explained the single-lane route “frequently leads to frustration” for driving stuck behind slower traffic.

‘I hope this has been a lesson to you’

Henderson was using of a point where there were two lanes to overtake traffic in the crawler lane when he committed the offence.

Mr Burnett said: “It’s the one place where overtaking can be done safely. People will take advantage and try to get past as much as they can.

“He was travelling from his home in Keith to Aberdeen and allowed his speed to creep up for a particular reason.

“I rather suspect this whole exercise will serve as a lasting lesson to him.”

He added that Henderson is an electrician and that any disqualification from driving would cause difficulties with that.

Sheriff Shirley McKenna fined Henderson £760 and handed him five penalty points.

She warned: “I hope this has been a lesson to you.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

