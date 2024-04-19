Learn how to navigate challenges and opportunities in changing world of work at cHeRries Conference

The annual cHeRries Conference will take place Thursday June 13 at The P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Aiming to support human resources professionals while helping business leaders nurture excellence, The cHeRries Conference will delve deeper into ever-evolving landscape of the workplace.

Among the lineup of speakers and sessions, will be a range of industry experts.

Hunter Adams’ managing director Jennifer Marnoch will host the session Thrive, Don’t Survive.

Jennifer is an experienced HR director who prior to joining Hunter Adams held senior roles in high-profile businesses within technology and financial services.

No people-related challenge phases her, and her fun and engaging style is loved by clients. With a wealth of experience as a HR director across various industries, Jennifer is poised to lead an engaging discussion.

Jennifer said: “Our session is about the changing world of work, and we hope to engage participants in some lively discussion about evolving trends and innovations that could have a huge impact on how we work in the future.”

In today’s dynamic environment, predicting the future of work may seem daunting. However, through this session, participants will gain valuable insights into the trends shaping tomorrow’s workplace.

Gain invaluable knowledge at The cHeRries Conference 2024

The cHeRries Conference as a whole is designed to provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the key forces driving change in the world of work. Through a diverse range of speakers and sessions, participants will gain invaluable knowledge and insights to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Jennifer added: “We are very much looking forward to this year’s cHeRries Conference and are sure it will be another excellent event packed with interesting speakers and insightful sessions.”

If you’re eager to stay ahead in the ever-evolving world of work, don’t miss out on this conference. Book your place at The cHeRries Conference 2024.