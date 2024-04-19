Learn how to navigate challenges and opportunities in changing world of work at cHeRries Conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Learn how to navigate challenges and opportunities in changing world of work at cHeRries Conference

Join Jennifer Marnoch from Hunter Adams at The cHeRries Conference 2024 for the speaker session Thrive, Don’t Survive.

By Charlotte Cairney
Speaker Jennifer Marnoch at last year's cHeRries Conference.
The annual cHeRries Conference will take place Thursday June 13 at The P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Aiming to support human resources professionals while helping business leaders nurture excellence, The cHeRries Conference will delve deeper into ever-evolving landscape of the workplace.

Among the lineup of speakers and sessions, will be a range of industry experts.

Hunter Adams’ managing director Jennifer Marnoch will host the session Thrive, Don’t Survive.

Hunter Adams’ Managing Director, Jennifer Marnoch
Hunter Adams’ managing director, Jennifer Marnoch.

Jennifer is an experienced HR director who prior to joining Hunter Adams held senior roles in high-profile businesses within technology and financial services.

No people-related challenge phases her, and her fun and engaging style is loved by clients. With a wealth of experience as a HR director across various industries, Jennifer is poised to lead an engaging discussion.

Jennifer said: “Our session is about the changing world of work, and we hope to engage participants in some lively discussion about evolving trends and innovations that could have a huge impact on how we work in the future.”

In today’s dynamic environment, predicting the future of work may seem daunting. However, through this session, participants will gain valuable insights into the trends shaping tomorrow’s workplace.

Gain invaluable knowledge at The cHeRries Conference 2024

The cHeRries Conference as a whole is designed to provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the key forces driving change in the world of work. Through a diverse range of speakers and sessions, participants will gain invaluable knowledge and insights to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Jennifer added: “We are very much looking forward to this year’s cHeRries Conference and are sure it will be another excellent event packed with interesting speakers and insightful sessions.”

If you’re eager to stay ahead in the ever-evolving world of work, don’t miss out on this conference. Book your place at The cHeRries Conference 2024.

