What does embarrassing climate change target U-turn mean, and will it damage SNP and Greens?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

What does embarrassing climate change target U-turn mean, and will it damage SNP and Greens?

Green insiders are dismayed at what has been described as the “worst environmental decision in the history of the Scottish Parliament”.

Scottish Green co-leaders Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie. Image: PA
Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie are Greens in a government ditching a climate target. Image: PA.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Scotland has one of the few governments in the world with Greens in power.

Now they are watering down climate targets which were once trumpeted as world beating.

What exactly did they just do, what does it mean, and how can the SNP-Green government justify this climate climbdown?

What has changed?

Nicola Sturgeon and Patrick Harvie had agreed to work together in the Scottish Government. Image: PA.

The Scottish Government has just abandoned a pledge to reduce carbon emissions by 75% before the end of this decade.

That ambitious target had been set as part of the SNP’s drive to ensure Scotland is “net zero” by 2045.

SNP energy chief Màiri McAllan, explaining the change in Holyrood on April 19, claims her party is still committed to the goal, but admits meeting that target is no longer possible.

None of this is what we signed for in the Bute House Agreement. Our MSP group needs to wake up. – Green activist

Instead, she says the SNP and Greens will introduce new policies to help the environment.

That includes more charging points for electric vehicles and new incentives to increase the use of public transport.

Why now?

Chris Stark, who leads the UK independent climate change committee, says the 2030 target is one “we didn’t know how to hit”.

Earlier this year the committee had branded the Scottish Government’s goal was “beyond credible”.

The latest development comes as the SNP continues to struggle with a clear message on the future of oil and gas.

During Nicola Sturgeon’s tenure as first minister the party wanted to speed up the shift away from fossil fuels to renewables.

The SNP has also been caught up in a difficult argument about how to tax the sector through a windfall levy.

First Minister Humza Yousaf was grilled on the changes in Holyrood today.

Environmental groups are furious

If Ms McAllan’s statement in Holyrood was an attempt at positive spin, environmental groups were not buying it.

Friends of the Earth Scotland said the move was the “worst environmental decision in the history of the Scottish Parliament”.

They said the government is betraying voters.

Oxfam Scotland said the announcement was a “reprehensible retreat” caused by “inadequate” efforts to tackle climate change.

Highland rewilding charity Trees for Life called the change in direction “hugely worrying”.

Surely the Greens are worried?

All of that will be uncomfortable reading for Green leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater – both now members of the Scottish Government with the SNP.

They have repeatedly defended their party’s Holyrood alliance despite being forced to ditch a number of key environmental policies.

Far from going into hiding, Mr Harvie refused to criticise the climbdown and welcomed the new policy proposals being put forward.

The Press and Journal asked him before Ms McAllan’s statement whether the U-turn was embarrassing.

He told us: “Everyone in Scotland should be angry about the fact that over many years we haven’t seen the progress that’s necessary on reducing emissions from a range of sectors.”

Mairi McAllan announced the U-turn in parliament. Pic: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Yet plenty of anger is building among grassroots Green members who fear the party is not benefiting from the Bute House Agreement which formalised government sharing with the SNP.

One party source said the mood was one of disappointment and frustration.

They said: “The climate announcement sounded wholly inadequate.

“None of this is what we signed for in the Bute House Agreement. Our MSP group needs to wake up. Our polling has stalled.”

It’s understood Mr Harvie and Ms Slater will address frustrated party members on Thursday night.

How can the government justify this?

Ms McAllan said her party was trying to pursue environmental policies under “difficult circumstances” and blamed the UK Government.

She said the SNP were having to endure “budgetary restrictions”, and claimed Holyrood was operating with “one hand tied behind our back”.

A UK Government source said that position is “laughable”

“The Scottish Government set the target and boasted about it for years, but it was all spin and no delivery,” the sourced added.

Last autumn, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak watered down several Tory environmental pledges.

At the time, SNP leader Mr Yousaf described the move as “unforgivable”.

More from Politics

Nine children died before their Scottish child disability payment was awarded (PA)
Minister’s condolences to families whose children died waiting on disability pay
The Criminal Cases Review Commission has offered an ‘unreserved apology’ for failing Andrew Malkinson after he spent 17 years in prison after being wrongly convicted of rape (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Criminal review board ‘sorry’ for failing Andrew Malkinson
The Independent MP was expelled from the Conservative Party last year for comparing Covid-19 vaccines to the Holocaust (Peter Byrne/PA)
Former Tory MP Andrew Bridgen links excess deaths to Covid vaccinations
The Renters (Reform) Bill will return to Parliament next week (Yui Mok/PA)
Return of renters Bill to Parliament ‘little cause for celebration’
The European Commission said it was open to talks on the UK rejoining Erasmus+, should it express a wish to do so (PA)
European Commission seeks post-Brexit talks on youth mobility agreement
MPs discussed abortion amendments tabled to the Criminal Justice Bill (PA)
MP: Church of England believes women should not be criminalised for abortion
(PA)
Unified compensation scheme needed for victims of scandals, MPs told
Missiles are carried on a truck during an Army Day parade at a military base in northern Tehran (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
UK and US impose new sanctions on Iran in wake of attack on Israel
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer talks to union convenor Mark Hannon (right) during a question and answer session with port workers (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Labour had to be turned ‘inside out and backwards’ after poll defeats – Starmer
Around 100 Post Office subpostmasters in Scotland were wrongly convicted (PA)
Work ongoing on legislation to exonerate Horizon scandal victims – Yousaf

Conversation