What does embarrassing climate change target U-turn mean, and will it damage SNP and Greens?

Scotland has one of the few governments in the world with Greens in power.

Now they are watering down climate targets which were once trumpeted as world beating.

What exactly did they just do, what does it mean, and how can the SNP-Green government justify this climate climbdown?

What has changed?

The Scottish Government has just abandoned a pledge to reduce carbon emissions by 75% before the end of this decade.

That ambitious target had been set as part of the SNP’s drive to ensure Scotland is “net zero” by 2045.

SNP energy chief Màiri McAllan, explaining the change in Holyrood on April 19, claims her party is still committed to the goal, but admits meeting that target is no longer possible.

Instead, she says the SNP and Greens will introduce new policies to help the environment.

That includes more charging points for electric vehicles and new incentives to increase the use of public transport.

Why now?

Chris Stark, who leads the UK independent climate change committee, says the 2030 target is one “we didn’t know how to hit”.

Earlier this year the committee had branded the Scottish Government’s goal was “beyond credible”.

The latest development comes as the SNP continues to struggle with a clear message on the future of oil and gas.

During Nicola Sturgeon’s tenure as first minister the party wanted to speed up the shift away from fossil fuels to renewables.

The SNP has also been caught up in a difficult argument about how to tax the sector through a windfall levy.

Environmental groups are furious

If Ms McAllan’s statement in Holyrood was an attempt at positive spin, environmental groups were not buying it.

Friends of the Earth Scotland said the move was the “worst environmental decision in the history of the Scottish Parliament”.

They said the government is betraying voters.

Oxfam Scotland said the announcement was a “reprehensible retreat” caused by “inadequate” efforts to tackle climate change.

Highland rewilding charity Trees for Life called the change in direction “hugely worrying”.

Surely the Greens are worried?

All of that will be uncomfortable reading for Green leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater – both now members of the Scottish Government with the SNP.

They have repeatedly defended their party’s Holyrood alliance despite being forced to ditch a number of key environmental policies.

Far from going into hiding, Mr Harvie refused to criticise the climbdown and welcomed the new policy proposals being put forward.

The Press and Journal asked him before Ms McAllan’s statement whether the U-turn was embarrassing.

He told us: “Everyone in Scotland should be angry about the fact that over many years we haven’t seen the progress that’s necessary on reducing emissions from a range of sectors.”

Yet plenty of anger is building among grassroots Green members who fear the party is not benefiting from the Bute House Agreement which formalised government sharing with the SNP.

One party source said the mood was one of disappointment and frustration.

They said: “The climate announcement sounded wholly inadequate.

“None of this is what we signed for in the Bute House Agreement. Our MSP group needs to wake up. Our polling has stalled.”

It’s understood Mr Harvie and Ms Slater will address frustrated party members on Thursday night.

How can the government justify this?

Ms McAllan said her party was trying to pursue environmental policies under “difficult circumstances” and blamed the UK Government.

She said the SNP were having to endure “budgetary restrictions”, and claimed Holyrood was operating with “one hand tied behind our back”.

A UK Government source said that position is “laughable”

“The Scottish Government set the target and boasted about it for years, but it was all spin and no delivery,” the sourced added.

Last autumn, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak watered down several Tory environmental pledges.

At the time, SNP leader Mr Yousaf described the move as “unforgivable”.