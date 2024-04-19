Teen fisherman fined for using Nazi salute in Elgin nightspot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teen fisherman fined for using Nazi salute in Elgin nightspot

Undercover officers also caught Jamal Abdeirhman, 19, with cannabis inside Joanne's nightclub.

By Joanne Warnock
Jamal Abdeirhman appeared in Elgin Sheriff Court.
Jamal Abdeirhman appeared in Elgin Sheriff Court.

A teenage fisherman has been fined after directing a Nazi salute to a policeman and being found with drugs at an Elgin nightspot.

Jamal Abdeirhman, 19, pled guilty to the two charges of cannabis possession and of using a homophobic slur at Joanna’s nightclub.

The teen had been at the High Street venue on January 14 this year and was approached by two plain-clothed police officers, the court heard.

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court that shortly after midnight the officers asked to search Abdeirhman and found three grams of cannabis on his person.

However, Abdeirhman resisted the officers’ instructions and a struggle ensued.

‘I have nothing else to say, only that I am sorry’

“During the search the accused called constable Smith ‘queer’ and threatened to spit in his face,” Mr Treanor explained.

“He then gave a Nazi salute and used the words ‘mein fuhrer’ when the officers tried to arrest him.

“He was taken to Elgin police station where he was cautioned and charged.”

Representing himself, Abdeirhman said he did not have “much recollection” of the night, adding: “I do not remember saying anything like that – I was told about it the next day.

“I have nothing else to say, only that I am sorry.”

He told the court that he works as a fisherman and has recently moved in with his brother.

Sheriff David Sutherland made no comment and fined Abdeirhman, of Columba Court, Laide, £300.

 

