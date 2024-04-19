Teen fisherman fined for using Nazi salute in Elgin nightspot

A teenage fisherman has been fined after directing a Nazi salute to a policeman and being found with drugs at an Elgin nightspot.

Jamal Abdeirhman, 19, pled guilty to the two charges of cannabis possession and of using a homophobic slur at Joanna’s nightclub.

The teen had been at the High Street venue on January 14 this year and was approached by two plain-clothed police officers, the court heard.

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court that shortly after midnight the officers asked to search Abdeirhman and found three grams of cannabis on his person.

However, Abdeirhman resisted the officers’ instructions and a struggle ensued.

‘I have nothing else to say, only that I am sorry’

“During the search the accused called constable Smith ‘queer’ and threatened to spit in his face,” Mr Treanor explained.

“He then gave a Nazi salute and used the words ‘mein fuhrer’ when the officers tried to arrest him.

“He was taken to Elgin police station where he was cautioned and charged.”

Representing himself, Abdeirhman said he did not have “much recollection” of the night, adding: “I do not remember saying anything like that – I was told about it the next day.

“I have nothing else to say, only that I am sorry.”

He told the court that he works as a fisherman and has recently moved in with his brother.

Sheriff David Sutherland made no comment and fined Abdeirhman, of Columba Court, Laide, £300.