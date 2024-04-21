Aberdeen man accused of abducting children and trying to throw woman from a balcony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen man accused of abducting children and trying to throw woman from a balcony

Paul Reid, 41, is also accused of injuring his partner's cat by dangling out a window and throwing it to the ground.

By David McPhee
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen.

A man is to go on trial accused of trying to throw a woman off the balcony of an Aberdeen flat.

Paul Reid, 41, is facing charges that he physically assaulted the woman at a number of addresses across the north-east, and attempted to throttle her and pushed her down a set of stairs.

It is further claimed Reid attempted to push the woman off a balcony and, at a separate time, threatened to kill her.

The charges also allege Reid abducted two children, locked them in a bedroom and left them on a balcony outside.

He is additionally accused of dangling his partner’s cat out a window and throwing it from height to the ground, resulting in it becoming injured.

It’s alleged he also repeatedly struck the woman’s dog.

Accused of pushing woman down stairs

The charges state that on various occasions between July 18 2008 and December 13 2010 at addresses in Aberdeen and Huntly, Reid assaulted his partner by seizing her by the body and attempting to push her from a balcony.

It is claimed that he sat on top of her, grabbed her and restrained her before striking her on the head with a jacket.

He is further accused of pursuing the woman through a property as she tried to escape him, where he then allegedly seized her by the neck and throttled her to the point where she lost consciousness.

The charges also state that Reid headbutted the woman, causing her to strike her head against a door and tried to grab her by the neck and repeatedly punched her to the head and body.

It’s claimed he then struggled with her, attempted to kick her on the head and pushed her on the body, causing her to fall down a set of stairs.

This was all to her alleged severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger to her life.

Charges allege children were abducted

A second charge alleges that on various occasions between July 18 2008 and March 28 2010, Reid abducted two children and locked them in a bedroom.

It’s also claimed he locked them out of a property and left them on an outdoor balcony for extended periods of time, detaining them against their will.

The final charge claims that on various occasions between July 18 2008 and December 13 2010, Reid harmed two animals at an address in Huntly.

He is accused of conducting himself disorderly by hanging his then-partner’s cat from a window and throwing it from height onto the ground below, injuring it.

It is further alleged that he repeatedly struck the woman’s dog and a door with a baseball bat.

Reid, of Smithfield Drive, Aberdeen, is additionally accused of threatening to kill the woman.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan set Reid’s trial date for November 4 this year.

