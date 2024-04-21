Aberdeen man accused of abducting children and trying to throw woman from a balcony

A man is to go on trial accused of trying to throw a woman off the balcony of an Aberdeen flat.

Paul Reid, 41, is facing charges that he physically assaulted the woman at a number of addresses across the north-east, and attempted to throttle her and pushed her down a set of stairs.

It is further claimed Reid attempted to push the woman off a balcony and, at a separate time, threatened to kill her.

The charges also allege Reid abducted two children, locked them in a bedroom and left them on a balcony outside.

He is additionally accused of dangling his partner’s cat out a window and throwing it from height to the ground, resulting in it becoming injured.

It’s alleged he also repeatedly struck the woman’s dog.

Accused of pushing woman down stairs

The charges state that on various occasions between July 18 2008 and December 13 2010 at addresses in Aberdeen and Huntly, Reid assaulted his partner by seizing her by the body and attempting to push her from a balcony.

It is claimed that he sat on top of her, grabbed her and restrained her before striking her on the head with a jacket.

He is further accused of pursuing the woman through a property as she tried to escape him, where he then allegedly seized her by the neck and throttled her to the point where she lost consciousness.

The charges also state that Reid headbutted the woman, causing her to strike her head against a door and tried to grab her by the neck and repeatedly punched her to the head and body.

It’s claimed he then struggled with her, attempted to kick her on the head and pushed her on the body, causing her to fall down a set of stairs.

This was all to her alleged severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger to her life.

Charges allege children were abducted

A second charge alleges that on various occasions between July 18 2008 and March 28 2010, Reid abducted two children and locked them in a bedroom.

It’s also claimed he locked them out of a property and left them on an outdoor balcony for extended periods of time, detaining them against their will.

The final charge claims that on various occasions between July 18 2008 and December 13 2010, Reid harmed two animals at an address in Huntly.

He is accused of conducting himself disorderly by hanging his then-partner’s cat from a window and throwing it from height onto the ground below, injuring it.

It is further alleged that he repeatedly struck the woman’s dog and a door with a baseball bat.

Reid, of Smithfield Drive, Aberdeen, is additionally accused of threatening to kill the woman.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan set Reid’s trial date for November 4 this year.

