Home News Inverness

‘I just wanted to say I had experienced it’: Apprentice Boys of Derry march through Inverness

Despite more than five thousand people signing a petition to cancel the event, marchers made their way through Inverness on Saturday.

By Bailey Moreton
Inverness march goes off quietly
Inverness march goes off quietly

Despite calls for its cancellation, the Apprentice Boys of Derry march made its way peacefully through Inverness on Saturday, bar the drums and flutes.

A petition calling on the Highland Council to cancel the march had reached nearly 5,500 signatures in the lead up to the event.

But despite the controversy, the event went off quietly on Saturday afternoon.

Marchers made their way down from Crown Drive into the city centre, marching down High Street and along the river to the Inverness War Memorial.

The marching band makes its way down High Street in Inverness on Saturday. Image: Bailey Moreton/DC Thomson

After a brief song by the memorial the marchers made their way back up Haugh Road before marching up the High Street again.

Controversy in the lead-up to Inverness march

Organised by the City of Inverness Campsie Club, around 300 marchers took part in the event.

The Apprentice Boys of Derry describes itself as “a Christian, historical and cultural organisation, committed to maintaining the spirit of courage and liberty displayed by the Defenders of Londonderry in 1688-1689″.

Several Inverness residents had called for the event to be cancelled, pointing to Aberdeenshire Council’s decision to block an Orange Order parade in Stonehaven last month.

The march goes by Inverness Town House on Saturday. Image: Bailey Moreton/DC Thomson

Saturday’s march was the 13th time since 2008 that the Apprentice Boys of Derry have held an event in the city.

William Moore, Apprentice Boys of Derry general secretary, told The Press and Journal their parade is just a celebration of “their history and culture”.

“There has never been trouble at the parade which consists of a few hundred members. The event creates very little disruption and concludes after a short walk through the city centre.”

‘I just wanted to say I had experienced it’

Inverness resident Peter Summers, 70, said he just happened to stumble upon the march, not realising it was happening this weekend.

He said: “I enjoy the music, any kind of marching band music really.”

Symera and Ross Cooper, and their dog Annie, came down from Invergordon for the march. Image: Bailey Moreton/DC Thomson

Father and daughter Ross and Symera Cooper came down from Invergordon to watch the march.

Symera’s uncle used to participate in Orange marches in Paisley and wanted to experience one in person with her dad.

The 17-year-old said: “I’ve always wanted to go to something, I think the reason I wanted to was because of my dad’s brother. He used to be a part of this and I’d probably be told to go if he was still alive.”

Controversy in the lead up to the event did not deter the marching band. Image: Bailey Moreton/DC Thomson

While it was smaller than she expected, she was glad to have experienced it in person.

She added: “It’s something to do, get out of the house for a couple of hours.”

Ross Cooper, 53, said while Orange marches in other areas of the country have resulted in violence, he thought the events were more harmless in the Highlands.

When asked about those who had called for the march to be cancelled, he said: “Each to their own.”

Petition launched to block Apprentice Boys of Derry Parade through Inverness

