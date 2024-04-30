Paedophile NHS worker caught after messaging ‘teenager’ undercover cop

An NHS worker from Aberdeen made sick sexual comments to an undercover police officer who was posing as a 13-year-old girl online.

Jordan Sharpe, 27, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted chatting to a decoy account that he believed was a teenage girl named ‘Jaz’.

Sharpe also sent her numerous images of his private parts and discussed having sexual intercourse with her, despite being told that she was underage.

When his house was raided by the police, Sharpe told officers that he believed he had been chatting to “a bot” – not a real person.

‘The accused advised he worked for the NHS and Jaz advised she was a school pupil’

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told the court that on March 28 last year, Sharpe contacted the social media profile of a 13-year-old girl called ‘Jaz’ who was actually an undercover police officer using an online chat platform called Randochat.

“Jaz engaged in conversation with the accused, during which the accused advised that he worked for the NHS and Jaz advised that she was a school pupil,” Mrs Spark said.

“Jaz asked the accused if he had a Kik account and he confirmed that he did and provided his username.

“The text conversation thereafter moved to the Kik platform, another messaging application, where the accused asked ‘Jaz’ if she was 18 and she advised him that she was 13 years old.”

Sharpe then proceeded to make several sexually suggestive comments to the girl, including telling her he was sexually excited and asking her if she had ever seen a man’s private parts.

He then forwarded her a series of images of his own private parts.

He told her she would ‘need to keep it a secret’

As they continued to exchange messages, Sharpe began to discuss what sexual acts he would like to carry out on the child.

The comments he sent the girl were sexually suggestive and extremely graphic.

He then told her she would “need to keep it a secret”.

Sharpe also discussed ‘Jaz’ and himself carrying out oral sex on each other.

Later, Sharpe requested a picture of the girl.

A picture of a young female wearing a pink ‘Trolls’ t-shirt was then sent, at which point he ended the conversation.

Police executed a search warrant on May 5 last year at Sharpe’s home address.

During a police interview, he admitted to chatting with ‘Jaz’ but claimed he thought she was “a bot” or a “scam” and claimed he did not believe her to be a 13-year-old child.

But in the dock, Sharpe pled guilty to one charge of chatting with an underage child online for sexual gratification.

Sharpe ordered to take part in sex offender rehabilitation programme

His defence solicitor Stuart Beveridge told the court that his client “accepted responsibility” and had admitted his guilt at an early stage.

“He is willing to work with the social work department and he is also able to carry out unpaid work,” the solicitor said.

As an alternative to a custodial sentence, Sheriff David Duguid imposed a community payback order on Sharpe, of Larch Road in Aberdeen, including supervision for three years.

The sheriff also told Sharpe to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and take part in a rehabilitation programme for sex offenders.

Sharpe will also remain on the sex offenders register for three years.

