Paedophile NHS worker caught after messaging ‘teenager’ undercover cop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Paedophile NHS worker caught after messaging ‘teenager’ undercover cop

Aberdeen man Jordan Sharpe admitted sending disgusting messages to a decoy account that he believed belonged to a 13-year-old girl named ‘Jaz’. 

By David McPhee
Jordan Sharpe was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Jordan Sharpe was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook

An NHS worker from Aberdeen made sick sexual comments to an undercover police officer who was posing as a 13-year-old girl online.

Jordan Sharpe, 27, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted chatting to a decoy account that he believed was a teenage girl named ‘Jaz’.

Sharpe also sent her numerous images of his private parts and discussed having sexual intercourse with her, despite being told that she was underage.

When his house was raided by the police, Sharpe told officers that he believed he had been chatting to “a bot” – not a real person.

‘The accused advised he worked for the NHS and Jaz advised she was a school pupil’

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told the court that on March 28 last year, Sharpe contacted the social media profile of a 13-year-old girl called ‘Jaz’ who was actually an undercover police officer using an online chat platform called Randochat.

“Jaz engaged in conversation with the accused, during which the accused advised that he worked for the NHS and Jaz advised that she was a school pupil,” Mrs Spark said.

“Jaz asked the accused if he had a Kik account and he confirmed that he did and provided his username.

“The text conversation thereafter moved to the Kik platform, another messaging application, where the accused asked ‘Jaz’ if she was 18 and she advised him that she was 13 years old.”

Sharpe then proceeded to make several sexually suggestive comments to the girl, including telling her he was sexually excited and asking her if she had ever seen a man’s private parts.

He then forwarded her a series of images of his own private parts.

He told her she would ‘need to keep it a secret’

As they continued to exchange messages, Sharpe began to discuss what sexual acts he would like to carry out on the child.

The comments he sent the girl were sexually suggestive and extremely graphic.

He then told her she would “need to keep it a secret”.

Sharpe also discussed ‘Jaz’ and himself carrying out oral sex on each other.

Later, Sharpe requested a picture of the girl.

A picture of a young female wearing a pink ‘Trolls’ t-shirt was then sent, at which point he ended the conversation.

Police executed a search warrant on May 5 last year at Sharpe’s home address.

During a police interview, he admitted to chatting with ‘Jaz’ but claimed he thought she was “a bot” or a “scam” and claimed he did not believe her to be a 13-year-old child.

But in the dock, Sharpe pled guilty to one charge of chatting with an underage child online for sexual gratification.

Sharpe ordered to take part in sex offender rehabilitation programme

His defence solicitor Stuart Beveridge told the court that his client “accepted responsibility” and had admitted his guilt at an early stage.

“He is willing to work with the social work department and he is also able to carry out unpaid work,” the solicitor said.

As an alternative to a custodial sentence, Sheriff David Duguid imposed a community payback order on Sharpe, of Larch Road in Aberdeen, including supervision for three years.

The sheriff also told Sharpe to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and take part in a rehabilitation programme for sex offenders.

Sharpe will also remain on the sex offenders register for three years.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group

More from Crime & Courts

Jordan Sharpe was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Knifeman attacked man giving CPR to dying friend in Aberdeen
Jordan Sharpe was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Brothers deny using hammer and machete in Aberdeen murder bid
Aberdeen mum and son who were caught with amphetamine in their freezer
Aberdeen mum and son in the dock after amphetamine found in freezer
Jordan Sharpe was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
'Lonely' Fraserburgh man bombarded ex with daily calls and 66 emails
Inverness Sheriff Court
Jealous boyfriend threatened social media post claiming partner had STI
Jordan Sharpe was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Trial date set for man who denies sinking fishing boat near Fraserburgh
Jordan Sharpe was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Highland army sergeant abducted and robbed partner in Aberdeen night out
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for drug trafficking rapist who preyed on Inverness teenagers
Jordan Sharpe was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Painter and decorator forced to compensate customer he defrauded
Jordan Sharpe was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Violent Grindr date sentenced for attacking autistic man