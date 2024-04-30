Is Moray Council’s dredger the Selkie fit for purpose?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Is Moray Council’s dredger the Selkie fit for purpose?

Councillor John Cowe asked the question at a meeting of the economic development and infrastructure committee this week.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Selkie moored at Buckie Harbour.
Councillor John Cowe asked if Moray Council's dredger the MV Selkie was fit for purpose. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The MV Selkie was brought in to service about eight years ago at a cost of £2.5 million.

It replaced the local authority’s ageing dredger the Shearwater which was sold for scrap.

Staffing issues

However Selkie has been plagued with maintenance issues.

And there have been problems with recruiting and retaining staff.

In 2023/24 Selkie removed 8,427 tonnes of silt from Buckie and Burghead harbours, which are priority for the council at the moment.

However that figure has fallen from 12,880 in the previous 12 months, 14,120 in 2021/22  and 11,240 in 2020/21.

Councillor John Cowe.

On top of that it only worked 62 days in 2023/24 compared to 94 and 77 in the previous two reporting periods.

But it was more than the 38 it managed in 2020/21.

While the tonnage removed by the vessel has dropped, the number of maintenance days has also fallen.

They totalled 28 in the last 12 months compared to 46, 59 and 46 over the three previous reporting periods.

Drop in silt removed from harbours

Councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe said: “Is it (Selkie) fit for purpose?”

“I know there’s been issues with crewing particularly the skipper.

“But we’re in a global fishing area with a wealth of ex-skippers capable of skippering the vessel.”

Buckie councillor Sonya Warren raised concerns over the amount of tonnage removed and the number of days the vessel was doing its job.

Councillor Sonya Warren. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She said: “We are down to 43% of working days when we were on an upward trajectory. Now this has flipped again.

“How can we ensure harbour users are getting the service they deserve?”

Officers explained although it looked as if less was being done, targeted and more detailed work at Buckie meant Selkie made slower progress than regular dredging.

The work involved scraping dense materials and rock resulting in lower volumes of material being deposited.

Last year the Danish-registered Aase Hoj was brought in to carry out work Selkie was not able to do, at a cost of £300,000.

As well as Buckie and Burghead the vessel is also tasked with dredging the local authority’s harbours at Findochty, Portknockie, Cullen and Hopeman.

Conversation