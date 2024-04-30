Brothers deny using hammer and machete in Aberdeen murder bid

Twin brothers are to stand trial charged with taking part in the alleged attempted murder of a man in Aberdeen last year.

Rhys and Brandon Booth, both aged 23, are accused of acting with others in the alleged attack on the city’s Marchburn Drive.

It’s claimed a man was repeatedly struck with a hammer and machete or similar weapons, last July 5.

The attempted murder charge states this was to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

Booth brothers plead not guilty

The Booths are also charged with assaulting a woman with a hammer on the same date and location.

Today, the case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Defence lawyers representing the pair pled not guilty on their clients’ behalves.

The judge Lord Arthurson fixed the trial for a date in December later this year.

