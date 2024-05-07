Boss Bobby Beckwith pleased to return to Strathspey Thistle as part of new regime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Boss Bobby Beckwith pleased to return to Strathspey Thistle as part of new regime

The former Seafield Park player is the club's new manager.

By Callum Law
Bobby Beckwith, pictured during his time with Rothes, is Strathspey Thistle's new manager.


Bobby Beckwith’s connection to Strathspey Thistle goes back to the club’s formation and having been appointed manager he wants to help revitalise the Grantown Jags.

A summer of change is underway at Seafield Park with Beckwith being named as the permanent successor to Robert MacCormack, who resigned in March.

Fraser Tulloch – a former Strathspey captain and manager of Grantown FC and Spey Valley – and Josh Horton, ex-manager and chairman of Grantown FC, have also joined as director of football and sporting director respectively.

Beckwith was first involved with Thistle as a player after the club was founded in 1993.

In management he has been assistant to Ross Jack at Elgin City, Turriff United and Rothes as well as having a spell in charge of Lossiemouth and as interim boss of Rothes.

Jags want to be more competitive

Strathspey have finished bottom of the Breedon Highland League for the last two seasons. But Beckwith – who is still finalising his management team – believes they can be more competitive next season.

He said: “It’s my local team, I’ve been in the area for more than 30 years and I’m happy to come in and help the club try to improve.

“I was about when Strathspey were formed as a Junior team, I played for the club in the early years and I’ve always had a soft spot for the club.

“Next season won’t be easy and we’re not going to be ripping up the league, but we would like to aim to get out of the bottom four.



“We need to compete better than we have been and not get beat by big scorelines like has happened previously.

“Being competitive against the bottom six or seven sides and picking up more points is what we need to do.

“We also need to get the local community more involved and get more people backing the club because there are a lot of people interested in the club so hopefully we can harness that.”

Busy time in transfer market

Strathspey have already been busy in the transfer market bringing in five new faces.

Midfielder Josh Race and centre-backs Conor MacPhee and Jamie Calder have signed from North Caledonian League side Loch Ness.

Former Invergordon midfielder Jordan Laidlaw has been recruited having most recently been with amateur side Avoch.

Attacker Liam Shewan – who impressed during a loan spell with the Jags this season – joined from Rothes in a swap deal for Ross Logan.

Thistle are also set to retain some of their current squad, including captain James McShane, although the likes Jack Davison and Jack Mackay have left to join Clachnacuddin.

New directors making their mark

Beckwith revealed that Tulloch and Horton have been playing a major role in recruitment.

He added: “Both Fraser and Josh are very good people to be working with at the club.

“Fraser knows a lot about sports science and things like that and has also coached and managed in the past.

“Josh is very good at identifying players and recruiting players and he did well previously with Grantown FC in the Juniors.

“With Fraser and Josh they know a lot of players and they’re taking a very hands on role when it comes to trying to sign players.

“Strathspey as a club doesn’t have much money so the players we’re bringing in have to be coming here for the right reasons.

“We’re trying to get more local players and more young players involved.

“The guys we’ve brought in will help us improve, we need to have a stronger squad than we’ve had previously and we’re hopeful we can build that.

“We’re pleased to have signed Josh Race, Conor MacPhee, Jordan Laidlaw, Jamie Calder and Liam Shewan and I’m confident they’ll be good players for us.

“We’re talking to a few more targets this week and hopefully we can make some progress on that front.”








