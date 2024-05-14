Man fined for assaulting Inverness strip club boss over transaction dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man fined for assaulting Inverness strip club boss over transaction dispute

Jamie Ross attacked the man at Private Eyes in Inverness after celebrating his birthday. His solicitor told the court Ross was "thoroughly ashamed" of his actions.

By Jenni Gee
Jamie Ross assaulted the manager at Private Eyes. Image: DC Thomson
Jamie Ross assaulted the manager at Private Eyes. Image: DC Thomson

A customer who assaulted a strip club manager after taking issue with a transaction has ended up £1,675 out of pocket after a sheriff fined him for his behaviour.

Jamie Ross attacked the member of staff at Private Eyes in Inverness after the transaction “didn’t quite go the way he had expected”.

Ross, 40, had visited the Academy Street strip club on his birthday after drinking in city bars.

But after interacting with two of the dancers, Ross was seen “muttering to himself”  before assaulting the club’s manager.

Ross appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a single charge of assault in relation to the incident on January 5 of last year.

At the earlier hearing fiscal depute Pauline Gair said Ross initially “caused no issue” at the adult entertainment venue and had been ordering alcohol and interacting with the dancers.

But after paying for, and engaging with, their services he was seen at the end of the bar “muttering to himself”.

Ross, Ferry Brae, North Kessock, then followed the bar manager to a mezzanine VIP area where he was taking payment from another customer wanting a private dance.

Customer told to leave VIP area

Mrs Gair said the manager “became aware that the accused was following him”.

She said once he finished dealing with the other customer “he was aware that the accused was still loitering nearby”.

The man asked Ross to go back downstairs and to leave the VIP area if he was not using the services there.

Ross then grabbed the man and presented a “multi-tool” at him, before he was pushed off and pinned by the arms as another staff member summoned help.

Police were called and Ross was arrested and charged with assault.

His solicitor Shahid Latif told the court Ross had spent the day helping his sister with a house move, explaining why he had the multi-tool with him.

Mr Latif said his client had split from his partner and was “depressed” when he returned to his empty home and realised “there was no one to share his birthday”.

He had taken a taxi to the city centre where he drank in various bars before ending up at Private Eyes.

“There was a transaction that didn’t quite go the way he had expected,” Mr Latif told Sheriff Gary Aitken, adding that his client had been attempting to “remonstrate with staff” before the assault occurred.

Assault was ‘out of character’

Speaking at the sentencing hearing, Mr Latif said the behaviour was “not only out of character but contrary to character”.

He said Ross was “thoroughly ashamed” and had taken steps to temper his alcohol consumption since.

Sherriff Aitken fined Ross £1,675 and told the first offender: “I sincerely hope you have learned an important lesson from this – pay a lot more attention to what is in your pockets when you go out on the town.

“Pay attention to what you drink if you can’t control your behaviour or you and others may suffer.”

He also ordered that Ross forfeit the multitool.

