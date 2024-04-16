Disgruntled customer assaulted Inverness strip club manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Disgruntled customer assaulted Inverness strip club manager

Jamie Ross committed the crime after remonstrating with the Private Eyes staff member when "a transaction didn't quite go the way he expected".

By Jenni Gee
A disgruntled customer assaulted a staff member at an Inverness city centre strip club when a transaction “didn’t quite go the way he had expected”.

Jamie Ross, 40, visited the adult entertainment venue on his birthday after drinking in Inverness.

But after interacting with two of the dancers at the gentlemen’s club, Ross began muttering to himself before attacking a manager.

Ross appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of assault in relation to the incident on January 5 of last year.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that Ross initially “caused no issue” at the venue – ordering alcohol and interacting with the dancers.

But after paying for and engaging with their services he was seen at the end of the bar “muttering to himself”.

When the bar manager headed to the VIP area on the mezzanine level to take payment from another customer who wanted to buy a private dance, Ross followed him.

Manager noticed man ‘loitering’

Mrs Gair said: “He became aware that the accused was following him. After he dealt with that customer and they had left the area, he was aware that the accused was still loitering nearby.”

The manager asked Ross to go back downstairs and to leave the VIP area if he was not using the services there.

It was at this point that Ross grabbed the man and presented a “multi-tool” at him.

The man pushed Ross off and pinned him by the arms as another staff member summoned help.

Police were called and Ross was arrested and later charged with assault.

His solicitor Shahid Latif told the court that Ross had spent the day helping his sister move house, which is why he had the multi-tool with him.

Strip club visit on birthday

Mr Latif explained that his client had recently split from his partner and had “become depressed” when he returned to his empty home and realised “there was no one to share his birthday”.

He had taken a taxi to the city centre where he drank in various bars before ending up at Private Eyes.

“There was a transaction that didn’t quite go the way he had expected,” Mr Latif told Sheriff Gary Aitken, adding that his client had been attempting to “remonstrate with staff” before the assault occurred.

Sherriff Aitken called for a criminal justice social work report and deferred sentencing on Ross, of Ferry Brae, North Kessock, to next month.

