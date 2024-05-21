Jail for attempted robber who cornered woman into tenement and told her he had knife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jail for attempted robber who cornered woman into tenement and told her he had knife

A brave member of the public, who heard the victim's screams, confronted Shaun Rose and he fled.

By David McPhee
Shaun Rose was jailed after he subjected a woman to a terrifying attempted robbery in South Silver Street, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/Google.
Shaun Rose was jailed after he subjected a woman to a terrifying attempted robbery in South Silver Street, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/Google.

An Aberdeen man has been jailed after he subjected a woman to a terrifying attempted robbery as she returned home from work.

Shaun Rose, 45, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted sneaking into the woman’s block of flats and approaching her while stating he had a knife.

As Rose reached out and grabbed her handbag, the woman bravely tussled with him.

Thankfully, a member of the public heard the woman’s screams and went to her aid and Rose promptly fled the property.

‘I have a knife’

Fiscal depute David Ballock told the court that at around 9.40pm on August 13 last year, the woman got off a bus on Union Street and walked towards her flat on South Silver Street.

The woman opened the entrance door and entered the communal area but did not hear the entrance door close behind her.

Unknown to her, Rose had followed her up the street and placed his foot inside the door to stop it from closing.

As the woman approached the internal security door she saw Rose enter the building where he announced to her: “I have a knife”.

The woman turned and saw Rose approach and walk to within inches of her, where he again repeated that he had a knife.

“The accused then grabbed the strap of her handbag and a struggle ensued, during the course of which, the woman began to scream,” Mr Ballock said.

“A passerby who had noticed the accused enter the block of flats approached upon hearing the scream and saw the accused pulling at the complainer’s handbag.

“He told the accused to leave.

“The accused let go of the handbag and stated that the complainer was his girlfriend and that they were just having an argument.”

The man then insisted that Rose leave the building, which he did do and walked onto Diamond Street.

However, when the man went back outside, he found Rose standing waiting on Diamond Street and told him to leave the area before going back inside the building to assist the woman.

Appearing in the dock, Rose pleaded guilty to one charge of attempted robbery.

He also admitted a charge of breaching a non-harassment order and a bail condition by approaching his former partner.

Accused is ‘hypersensitive’ about what his family will think

Defence solicitor Bruce MacDonald told the court that his client is “thoroughly ashamed” of this incident and “hypersensitive” about what his family will think.

“Thankfully, the woman was not physically harmed but one can only imagine how mentally she was affected.

“Mr Rose was considerably under the influence at the time, he followed her into this tenement and there was a struggle.

“He did not actually have a knife but he gave the impression he had a knife.”

Describing the attempted robbery charge as “particularly serious”, Sheriff Andrew Miller told Rose that it was only due to the “intervention of a passerby” that the incident didn’t become even more serious.

He also called Rose’s other offences “appalling”.

Sheriff Miller sentenced Rose, of Skene Street, Aberdeen, to a total of 20 months in prison.

