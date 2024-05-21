Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen ‘in the form of his life’ at FC Emmen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen ‘in the form of his life’ at FC Emmen

Attacker is chasing promotion with loan club after scoring six goals in his last seven games in the Netherlands.

By Paul Third
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Pieter van der Woude/Orange Pictures/Shutterstock (14362367aq) Vicente Besuijen of FC Emmen looks on during the Dutch Keuken Kampioen Divisie match between FC Emmen and SC Cambuur at De Oude Meerdijk on February 23, 2024 in Emmen, Netherlands. FC Emmen v SC Cambuur - Dutch Keuken Kampioen Divisie, De Oude Meerdijk, Emmen, Netherlands - 23 Feb 2024
Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen is chasing promotion with loan club FC Emmen. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen believes he is back to his best after regaining his confidence and form during his loan in the Netherlands.

The Dons attacker joined FC Emmen on loan in January and has made a huge impression during his spell with the Eredivisie 2 club.

Besuijen has been in a rich vein of form for his loan club after scoring six goals and providing one assist in his last seven games.

The 23-year-old kept up his fine scoring run as he netted the only goal of the game which took his side through to the semi-finals off the promotion play-offs on Saturday thanks to at 3-2 aggregate win against Dordrecht.

Given his outstanding form Besuijen does not want the season to end.

He told Dutch media: “This is not normal.

“I wanted to do this, especially because they already thought they were there on Tuesday. The season is not over yet.

“Mentally I had a very hard time at Aberdeen. I really enjoyed it there in the beginning, but after the change of manager I was no longer given a chance.

“Then it was very difficult for me. I had to fight myself back to what and who I was. I wanted the play-offs.

“A lot has changed in six months. If you see where I’m coming from, this is just amazing.

“It just goes to show that if you believe in yourself and you know you can do it, everything will always work out.”

Dutch football analyst amazed by Besuijen’s form

Vicente Besuijen has been in terrific form for FC Emmen. Image Shutterstock

Emmen travel to NAC Breda in the first leg of the semi-final tonight with the second leg taking place in Emmen on Saturday.

The winners will face either Den Haag or Excelsior in next week’s two-legged final.

Hans Kraay, jun, a former professional defender turned presenter for ESPN, believes Breda are favourites to reach the final but insists Emmen have a chance with in-form Besuijen in their ranks.

He said: “Emmen have surprised me. They have been doing well in the last four competition matches under the leadership of Alfons Arts, with a number of special players.

“But the big revelation is Vicente Besuijen, who came over from the winter, who was not allowed to play for Aberdeen.

“He scores from the halfway line and he completely scares off the best player of FC Dordrecht, Antef Tsoungui.

“He was really impressive against Dordrecht. He is in the form of his life.”

