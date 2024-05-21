Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen ‘in the form of his life’ at FC Emmen

Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen believes he is back to his best after regaining his confidence and form during his loan in the Netherlands.

The Dons attacker joined FC Emmen on loan in January and has made a huge impression during his spell with the Eredivisie 2 club.

Besuijen has been in a rich vein of form for his loan club after scoring six goals and providing one assist in his last seven games.

The 23-year-old kept up his fine scoring run as he netted the only goal of the game which took his side through to the semi-finals off the promotion play-offs on Saturday thanks to at 3-2 aggregate win against Dordrecht.

Given his outstanding form Besuijen does not want the season to end.

He told Dutch media: “This is not normal.

“I wanted to do this, especially because they already thought they were there on Tuesday. The season is not over yet.

“Mentally I had a very hard time at Aberdeen. I really enjoyed it there in the beginning, but after the change of manager I was no longer given a chance.

“Then it was very difficult for me. I had to fight myself back to what and who I was. I wanted the play-offs.

“A lot has changed in six months. If you see where I’m coming from, this is just amazing.

“It just goes to show that if you believe in yourself and you know you can do it, everything will always work out.”

Dutch football analyst amazed by Besuijen’s form

Emmen travel to NAC Breda in the first leg of the semi-final tonight with the second leg taking place in Emmen on Saturday.

The winners will face either Den Haag or Excelsior in next week’s two-legged final.

Hans Kraay, jun, a former professional defender turned presenter for ESPN, believes Breda are favourites to reach the final but insists Emmen have a chance with in-form Besuijen in their ranks.

He said: “Emmen have surprised me. They have been doing well in the last four competition matches under the leadership of Alfons Arts, with a number of special players.

“But the big revelation is Vicente Besuijen, who came over from the winter, who was not allowed to play for Aberdeen.

“He scores from the halfway line and he completely scares off the best player of FC Dordrecht, Antef Tsoungui.

“He was really impressive against Dordrecht. He is in the form of his life.”