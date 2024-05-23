Kintore photography business still a picture of success 25 years on

From a young age Kintore man Gary Small always knew he had a passion for photography and that one day wanted to be his own boss.

Aged just 14-years-old he started working part-time at MacKinnons of Dyce where he would develop people’s holiday photos in the one-hour photo lab.

Now the dad-of-two is the proud owner of Kintore-based business First Photographics, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

He started the business with a £6,000 loan from his parents and in-laws and now employs 10 members of staff.

Motivated to start photography business

The grandad-of-three, 54, said: “I already had a camera as a teenager and fell in to the part-time job as it made sense.

“That’s where my passion for photography came from.”

Upon leaving Dyce Academy in 1985, Gary started working full-time at the Photo Factory in Aberdeen’s Bridge Street where he was developing photos.

Gary, who is married to Rebecca, said: “I did that for a few years and realised that photography and the lab side was still my passion and wanted to go and branch out on my own.

“I think it’s very much a case of me always wanting to be my own boss.

“I remember being on a plane with my boss and travelling to Germany when I was about 18 for a big photographic exhibition.

“I said to him that one day I’ll have my own place. And that’s exactly what happened.”

At the age of 29 Gary, along with the help of wife Rebecca, started his own business from the spare bedroom of his Dyce home.

He got a £6,000 loan from his parents and in-laws and created a studio in his house.

Start of First Photographics in Kintore

Five years later the family made the move to Kintore and converted their garage into a studio.

Gary said: “I set up a studio and we started getting busier and busier.

“I employed my first members of staff. Then 14 years ago we made the move to our premises in Kintore.”

First Photographics is based in The Old Bank House in The Square.

It offers a number of services including photo printing, portraiture, passport photos and film developing.

Gary said: “Over the years our services have developed and I’m lucky to have an amazing team who has been with us for many years.

“The last few years have been exceptionally difficult with everything that’s gone on. It’s been, the same as may other businesses, up and down.

“Costs are very high just now. But I’m proud to have a 25-year-old business and looking forward to many more years.

“To have been part of the Kintore community for two and a half decades is an achievement that we’re incredibly proud of and excited to celebrate.”