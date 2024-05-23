Kintore photography business still a picture of success 25 years on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kintore photography business still a picture of success 25 years on

Gary Small started First Photographics with a £6,000 loan but it has developed into a business with 10 members of staff.

By Kelly Wilson
Gary Small launched his First Photographics business 25 years ago. Image: WPR Agency
Gary Small launched his First Photographics business 25 years ago. Image: WPR Agency

From a young age Kintore man Gary Small always knew he had a passion for photography and that one day wanted to be his own boss.

Aged just 14-years-old he started working part-time at MacKinnons of Dyce where he would develop people’s holiday photos in the one-hour photo lab.

Now the dad-of-two is the proud owner of Kintore-based business First Photographics, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

He started the business with a £6,000 loan from his parents and in-laws and now employs 10 members of staff.

Motivated to start photography business

The grandad-of-three, 54, said: “I already had a camera as a teenager and fell in to the part-time job as it made sense.

“That’s where my passion for photography came from.”

Upon leaving Dyce Academy in 1985, Gary started working full-time at the Photo Factory in Aberdeen’s Bridge Street where he was developing photos.

Gary, who is married to Rebecca, said: “I did that for a few years and realised that photography and the lab side was still my passion and wanted to go and branch out on my own.

“I think it’s very much a case of me always wanting to be my own boss.

Gary Small started working developing photos at the age of 14. Image: WPR Agency

“I remember being on a plane with my boss and travelling to Germany when I was about 18 for a big photographic exhibition.

“I said to him that one day I’ll have my own place. And that’s exactly what happened.”

At the age of 29 Gary, along with the help of wife Rebecca, started his own business from the spare bedroom of his Dyce home.

He got a £6,000 loan from his parents and in-laws and created a studio in his house.

Start of First Photographics in Kintore

Five years later the family made the move to Kintore and converted their garage into a studio.

Gary said: “I set up a studio and we started getting busier and busier.

“I employed my first members of staff. Then 14 years ago we made the move to our premises in Kintore.”

Gary Small moved to The Old Bank House in Kintore 14 years ago. Image: WPR Agency

First Photographics is based in The Old Bank House in The Square.

It offers a number of services including photo printing, portraiture, passport photos and film developing.

Gary said: “Over the years our services have developed and I’m lucky to have an amazing team who has been with us for many years.

“The last few years have been exceptionally difficult with everything that’s gone on. It’s been, the same as may other businesses, up and down.

“Costs are very high just now. But I’m proud to have a 25-year-old business and looking forward to many more years.

“To have been part of the Kintore community for two and a half decades is an achievement that we’re incredibly proud of and excited to celebrate.”

