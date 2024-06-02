Keith man gave woman crack cocaine and whisky then raped her twice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keith man gave woman crack cocaine and whisky then raped her twice

When Neil Kennedy's traumatised victim eventually managed to flee his home she text her mum: 'I've been abused all weekend'.

By Jenni Gee
A man has been found guilty of raping a woman who agreed to share his bed because she “trusted him”.

Neil Kennedy’s victim said she was given alcohol and crack cocaine before he forced himself on her at his then-home in Keith.

Kennedy, 41, had denied a charge that he raped the woman twice in one day but was found guilty by a jury following a trial at the High Court in Inverness.

In evidence led by advocate depute James Irvine, Kennedy’s victim, who was in her early 20s, told the court she had gone to visit her attacker who had given her crack cocaine and whisky miniatures before the attack.

During the visit, Kennedy took the woman’s clothes and put them in the washing machine, providing her with lounge trousers and a t-shirt to wear instead after she decided to stay the night.

She told jurors: “I didn’t mind sleeping in his bed because I trusted him.”

But once the pair had retired to bed in the early hours of June 11 2022, Kennedy began to make advances that were rebuffed.

“He was insinuating about him and I having sex. I said no to him,” the woman said.

“He kept going on saying something like ‘I know you want to, we both know you want this to happen’ and things like that.

“I had said several times ‘no’, and I didn’t want to.”

‘I kept saying no, that is all I kept saying’

She said the next thing she remembers was Kennedy pulling down her trousers and raping her.

“I kept saying no, that is all I kept sayingÂ  – just stop, I don’t want this,” she told the jury.

The woman said that she kicked at Kennedy and tried to push him away but his strength was too great.

The woman told the jury that the rape left her “frozen” and said: “I couldn’t really do anything.”

She said that she remained in Kennedy’s bed and was still there when police officers called at the property.

“I had moved to make a noise but he ended up putting a pillow over my face so I couldn’t do nothing,” she said, adding: “He made sure I couldn’t call for help.”

‘Mum, I scared and I’m in agony’

The woman said she entered a “depression stage” following the rape, sleeping on and off in Kennedy’s bed, before moving to the living room sofa at one point to “have a bit of space”.

She said Kennedy then asked what she was doing before putting her over his shoulder and carrying her back to his bed and raping her a second time.

Asked why she did not leave the flat when she had the chance, she said: “I genuinely don’t know why I didn’t leave, I think I was just too scared.”

The woman said the attacks left her “sore” and “scared” and it was not until two days later when Kennedy was sleeping that she retrieved her still-wet clothes from his washing machine and left the flat.

Once outside she contacted her mother telling her what had happened and saying she “had been abused all weekend”.

“Mum, I scared and I’m in agony,” she wrote.

She reported the rapes to police that day.

‘She is a liar’

Kennedy was arrested and at interview claimed to have spent the weekend elsewhere, although it was conceded at trial he was in fact at home.

He denied sexual contact with his victim, telling police: “She is a liar, eh?” and “It’s not happened!”

The trial heard that testing found the woman’s DNA on his penis.

Kennedy gave no evidence in his own defence and the jury took less than two hours to find him guilty of rape.

Judge Summers deferred sentence for reports and told Kennedy: “It is quite clear given the gravity of the offence that, in due course, a meaningful custodial sentence will have to be imposed.”

He remanded Kennedy in custody until the sentencing hearing, which will be held at the High Court in Aberdeen in July.

 

