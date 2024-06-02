Gallery: A day of sunshine and ‘beautifully restored’ vehicles at Fraserburgh Vintage Car Rally

The sun was shining down on Fraserburgh as crowds of people turned out to view a collection of vintage vehicles.

The Fraserburgh Vintage Car Rally returned to the town on Sunday with collectors travelling from across the country to display their cars.

The event was a showcase of “beautifully restored” cars, vans and even military vehicles from years gone by.

A stand-out display featured 1934 Singer Nine Le Mans Racing Cars with car numbers ’47’ and ’48’ together for the first time in decades.

Visitors took full advantage of the weather with many enjoying a picnic in the sunshine between viewing the vehicles and browsing the craft stalls.

There was also an array of entertainment provided including a chainsaw carving demonstration, music from local band Howlin’ Gale and an impressive stunt show by Dangerous Steve.

It was an exciting day for the Broch Community First Responders who received a new van from the Rimspoke Transport Collection.

James Gray handed over the keys to first responders Douglas Ewen and William Bowie who are part of the team of 11 volunteers.

Since forming eight years ago, the have attended more than 2,500 calls and covered thousands of miles across the Buchan area to help save lives.

Check out some of the best photos from the Fraserburgh Vinatge Car Rally