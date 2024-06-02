Gallery: A day of sunshine and ‘beautifully restored’ vehicles at Fraserburgh Vintage Car Rally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: A day of sunshine and ‘beautifully restored’ vehicles at Fraserburgh Vintage Car Rally

Collectors travelled from across the country to showcase their vintage cars.

JIM BRUCE WITH HIS 1915 ALLDAYS AND ONIONS TOURER
Jim Bruce pictured with his 1915 Alldays & Onion tourer at the Fraserburgh Vintage Car Rally on Sunday. Image Duncan Brown.
By Ellie Milne

The sun was shining down on Fraserburgh as crowds of people turned out to view a collection of vintage vehicles.

The Fraserburgh Vintage Car Rally returned to the town on Sunday with collectors travelling from across the country to display their cars.

The event was a showcase of “beautifully restored” cars, vans and even military vehicles from years gone by.

A stand-out display featured 1934 Singer Nine Le Mans Racing Cars with car numbers ’47’ and ’48’ together for the first time in decades.

Visitors took full advantage of the weather with many enjoying a picnic in the sunshine between viewing the vehicles and browsing the craft stalls.

There was also an array of entertainment provided including a chainsaw carving demonstration, music from local band Howlin’ Gale and an impressive stunt show by Dangerous Steve.

JAMES GRAY (R) OF THE RIMSPOKE TRANSPORT COLLECTION HANDS OVER THE KEYS OF A NEW VAN TO BROCH COMMUNITY FIRST RESPONDER DOUGLAS EWEN WATCHED BY FELLOW RESPONDER WILLIAM BOWIE.SINCE THE SERVICE WAS STARTED EIGHT YEARS AGO,THE TEAM OF ELEVEN VOLUNTEERS HAVE ATTENDED OVER 2500 CALLS, 240 THIS YEAR ALREADY AND COVERED THOUSANDS OF MILES THROUGHOUT THE BUCHAN AREA HELPING TO SAVE LIVES.
James Gray from Rimspoke Transport Collection (right) handing over the keys of a new van to Broch Community First Responders, Douglas Ewen and William Bowie. Image: Duncan Brown.

It was an exciting day for the Broch Community First Responders who received a new van from the Rimspoke Transport Collection.

James Gray handed over the keys to first responders Douglas Ewen and William Bowie who are part of the team of 11 volunteers.

Since forming eight years ago, the have attended more than 2,500 calls and covered thousands of miles across the Buchan area to help save lives.

Check out some of the best photos from the Fraserburgh Vinatge Car Rally

A COLLECTION OF MORRIS MINORS
A collection of Morris Minors at the Fraserburgh Vintage Car Rally. Image: Duncan Brown.
TIME FOR A SANDWICH IN THE BROCH SUNSHINE AT THE BACK OF A MORRIS MINOR TRAVELLER.
Time for a sandwich in the sunshine at the back of a Morris Minor Traveller. Image: Duncan Brown.
A BEAUTIFULLY RESTORED RENAULT 2CV STANDS OUT IN A ROW OF CONTINENTAL VEHICLES
A restored Renault 2CV stood out among the row of continental cars. Image: Duncan Brown.
RECENT YEARS HAVE SEEN AN INCREASE IN THE AMOUNT OF VINTAGE MILITARY VEHICLES IN COLLECTIONS.
There has been an increase in the number of vintage military vehicles in collections in recent years. Image: Duncan Brown.
VEHICLES FROM THE START OF THE 20TH CENTURY ON PARADE
Vehicles from the start of the 20th Century. Image: Duncan Brown.
WILLIAM MCROBBIE TURNING UP IN HIS BEAUTIFULLY RESTORED 1930 FORD 'A'
William McRobbie turned up in his beautifully restored 1930 Ford A. Image: Duncan Brown.
JAMES GRAY (CENTRE) OF THE RIMSPOKE TRANSPORT COLLECTION HANDS OVER THE KEYS OF A NEW VAN TO BROCH COMMUNITY FIRST RESPONDER DOUGLAS EWEN WATCHED BY FELLOW RESPONDER WILLIAM BOWIE.SINCE THE SERVICE WAS STARTED EIGHT YEARS AGO,THE TEAM OF ELEVEN VOLUNTEERS HAVE ATTENDED OVER 2500 CALLS, 240 THIS YEAR ALREADY AND COVERED THOUSANDS OF MILES THROUGHOUT THE BUCHAN AREA HELPING TO SAVE LIVES.
The Broch Community First Responders received a new van from the Rimspoke Transport Collection. Image: Duncan Brown.
A SELECTION OF FAVOURITE CARS FROM THE 1960'S
A selection of cars from the 1960’s. Image: Duncan Brown.
NEIL MARR FROM KINROSS (CENTRE) DROVE HIS 1968 HILLMAN IMP TO THE BROCH RALLY WITH FRIENDS ALAN WHITE AND LESLEY STEWART
Neil Marr from Kinross (centre) drove his 1968 Hillman IMP up north with friends Alan White and Lesley Stewart. Image: Duncan Brown.
VINTAGE TRACTORS ON DISPLAY
Vintage tractors featured at the Fraserburgh Vintage Car Rally. Image: Duncan Brown.
Vintage Minis
A number of vintage Mini’s on display in Fraserburgh. Image: Duncan Brown.
Woman and her dog at Fraserburgh Vintage Car Rally
A four-legged visitor enjoying a break from touring the cars. Image: Duncan Brown.
A 1985 VW GOLF GTI ON DISPLAY WITH SEVERAL OTHER HOT HATCHES.
A 1985 VW Golf GTI on display with several other hot hatches. Image: Duncan Brown.

