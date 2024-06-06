Man in dock accused of serious assault in Aberdeen pub’s toilets

A man has appeared in court over an alleged serious assault in the toilets of an Aberdeen city centre pub at the weekend.

Police were called to Coopers Bar on John Street on Sunday afternoon in relation to the incident.

Officers dealt with the incident at the pub where one man was treated for his injuries.

Now, Liam Smith has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

The 32-year-old faced a charge of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Alleged assault in toilets

It is understood the incident in question occurred within the toilets at the bar.

He is also accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Smith, of Aberdeen, made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

He was granted bail while the case against him was committed for further examination.

A police spokesman said: “We received a report of an assault on a man at a premises on John Street, Aberdeen, around 2.05pm on Sunday, June 2.

“Emergency services attended and one man was treated at the scene.

“A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection and inquiries are ongoing.”

