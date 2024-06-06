Man in dock accused of serious assault in Aberdeen pub’s toilets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man in dock accused of serious assault in Aberdeen pub’s toilets

Police were called to Coopers Bar on John Street on Sunday afternoon in relation to the incident.

By Danny McKay
Two police cars and a police van parked on John Street
Police at the scene on John Street on Sunday afternoon. Image: DC Thomson.

A man has appeared in court over an alleged serious assault in the toilets of an Aberdeen city centre pub at the weekend.

Police were called to Coopers Bar on John Street on Sunday afternoon in relation to the incident.

Officers dealt with the incident at the pub where one man was treated for his injuries.

Now, Liam Smith has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

The 32-year-old faced a charge of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Alleged assault in toilets

It is understood the incident in question occurred within the toilets at the bar.

He is also accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Smith, of Aberdeen, made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

He was granted bail while the case against him was committed for further examination.

A police spokesman said: “We received a report of an assault on a man at a premises on John Street, Aberdeen, around 2.05pm on Sunday, June 2.

“Emergency services attended and one man was treated at the scene.

“A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection and inquiries are ongoing.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

