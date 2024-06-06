Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner resigns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner resigns

Board member Graeme Bennett confirms beleaguered executive is stepping down at crisis club.

By Paul Third
Scot Gardiner has resigned as chief executive at Caley Thistle. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Scot Gardiner has resigned as chief executive at Caley Thistle. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Scot Gardiner has resigned as chief executive at Caley Thistle.

But Caley Jags director Graeme Bennett says Gardiner remains with the club while he works through his notice period at Caledonian Stadium.

The chief executive has felt the brunt of the ire of the Caley Thistle support following the club’s relegation to League One following the relegation play-off defeat by Hamilton Accies.

In a tumultuous close season period for the Highlanders a planned relocation of the training base to the home of Kelty Hearts in Fife has been scrapped after chairman Ross Morrison stepped down.

Inverness chief executive Scot Gardiner (R) with chairman Ross Morrison. Image: SNS.
Former chairman Ross Morrison, left, with Scot Gardiner. Image: SNS.

The club has also begun talks with an insolvency practitioner as the threat of administration looms large unless fresh investment can be secured.

Caley Jags board member Graeme Bennett confirmed Gardiner had tendered his resignation as he urged the Inverness community to rally around the club in its time of need.

Bennett told the Inverness Courier: “Listen, Scot has had a fair bit of grief and stress through the relegation process but we need to stick together and find a way out of this.

“Everybody has to pull together for the sake of the club.

“Scot Gardiner has resigned but I have asked him to help us out and he was good today at a meeting of the staff, he is working his notice and doing everything he can for Caley Thistle.”

Search for a chairman continues

Following Morrison’s resignation as chairman on Monday the search for a new chairman is ongoing with Bennett admitting the position has become a poisoned chalice.

Bennett said: “Nobody really wants that mantle. I am a director, ex-player, etc – I just want to do my best for the club and it is very hard to entice people to join the hierarchy given the predicament we are in.

“It is not my forte.”

 

 

 

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner (right) with chairman Ross Morrison.
Supporters Trust 'welcome' change of Caley Thistle leadership
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Caley Thistle: Blow as land around stadium removed from lucrative green freeport zone
Scot Gardiner has resigned as chief executive at Caley Thistle. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Barry Wilson: Caley Thistle have shown they are preparing for administration
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
EXPLAINED: What administration could mean for Caley Thistle
Scot Gardiner has resigned as chief executive at Caley Thistle. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'I'm glad Kelty is off the table but the club remains in a dangerous…
Scot Gardiner has resigned as chief executive at Caley Thistle. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle outline their precarious financial position - as Kelty training plan abandoned
Scot Gardiner has resigned as chief executive at Caley Thistle. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Duncan Shearer: Caley Thistle's close season is descending into chaos
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Caley Thistle considering scrapping Kelty Hearts training plan
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Caley Thistle lose Loch Ness hydro scheme money after deal collapses
Scot Gardiner has resigned as chief executive at Caley Thistle. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Who will rival Caley Thistle next season in 'weakest League One for some time'?

Conversation