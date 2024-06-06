Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner resigns

Scot Gardiner has resigned as chief executive at Caley Thistle.

But Caley Jags director Graeme Bennett says Gardiner remains with the club while he works through his notice period at Caledonian Stadium.

The chief executive has felt the brunt of the ire of the Caley Thistle support following the club’s relegation to League One following the relegation play-off defeat by Hamilton Accies.

In a tumultuous close season period for the Highlanders a planned relocation of the training base to the home of Kelty Hearts in Fife has been scrapped after chairman Ross Morrison stepped down.

The club has also begun talks with an insolvency practitioner as the threat of administration looms large unless fresh investment can be secured.

Caley Jags board member Graeme Bennett confirmed Gardiner had tendered his resignation as he urged the Inverness community to rally around the club in its time of need.

Bennett told the Inverness Courier: “Listen, Scot has had a fair bit of grief and stress through the relegation process but we need to stick together and find a way out of this.

“Everybody has to pull together for the sake of the club.

“Scot Gardiner has resigned but I have asked him to help us out and he was good today at a meeting of the staff, he is working his notice and doing everything he can for Caley Thistle.”

Search for a chairman continues

Following Morrison’s resignation as chairman on Monday the search for a new chairman is ongoing with Bennett admitting the position has become a poisoned chalice.

Bennett said: “Nobody really wants that mantle. I am a director, ex-player, etc – I just want to do my best for the club and it is very hard to entice people to join the hierarchy given the predicament we are in.

“It is not my forte.”