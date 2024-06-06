Aberdeen Mini driver led police on high-speed chase with child in car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
By Danny McKay
Andrew Duncan was driving a black Mini Cooper during the incident. Image: Facebook / Shutterstock
A man led police on a dangerous high-speed chase in a Mini with an unsecured child in the vehicle.

Andrew Duncan, who was disqualified from driving at the time, sped off when he noticed a police car following him.

The 32-year-old raced through busy residential streets in Aberdeen, narrowly avoiding a collision and even tackling a roundabout in the wrong direction.

Duncan’s driving was described as “extremely dangerous”, to the extent that officers were forced to call off the chase over fears for public safety.

Fiscal depute Ann Mann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident began around noon on January 6.

‘Seriously considering a custodial sentence’

Officers spotted Duncan behind the wheel of a Mini on the A96 Auchmill Road at the Haudagain Bypass and, aware he was disqualified, began to follow him.

But when Duncan “accelerated harshly” a pursuit was declared.

Duncan continued at speed and turned onto Manor Avenue in Northfield, narrowly avoiding a collision with another vehicle, which had to swerve out of the way.

The court heard Duncan reached speeds of 60-70mph as he overtook numerous vehicles and negotiated the junctions onto Provost Rust Drive and Granitehill Road.

‘It’s really just lucky for you this wasn’t much, much more serious’

Duncan also overtook a bus as he turned onto Granitehill Road and again accelerated harshly.

He then sped up to a mini roundabout which he navigated in the wrong direction at “grossly excessive speed” onto Quarry Road.

Due to the “extremely dangerous” manner of his driving and the area being busy with pedestrians and traffic, the police chose to abandon the chase on safety grounds.

Duncan, of Barra View, Oldmeldrum, pled guilty to dangerous driving “with an unknown child unsecure within the front passenger seat”, driving while disqualified and without insurance.

He also pled guilty to driving a motorcycle while disqualified on October 10 2023.

Defence agent Liam Mcallister said: “Mr Duncan recognises he rightly deserves to be punished for his disastrous and appalling decision-making and misjudgement at a time in children’s lives when they need him most.

“There seems to have been a recognition this is the end of the line.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Duncan: “This was a very serious incident indeed.

“I think it’s really just lucky for you this wasn’t much, much more serious and that nobody was injured as a result of your driving.

“Given your record, I was seriously considering a custodial sentence.

“I have been persuaded not to do that, primarily because of the impact it would have on your family.”

