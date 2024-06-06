Woman charged with alleged thefts after businesses across Aberdeenshire and Moray targeted

A woman is due to appear in court following a series of thefts across Aberdeenshire and Moray over the past nine months.

Various businesses in Inverurie, Aboyne, Ballater, Banchory, Mintlaw and Elgin reported crimes between September 2023 and May 2024.

The items stolen included alcohol.

Police have now confirmed that a 49-year-old woman had been arrested and charged in connection.

She is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.

PC Bryan Bruce from the South Aberdeenshire Community Investigation Unit said: “We hope this outcome provides reassurance to members of the public and would continue to encourage anyone with concerns to contact Police Scotland on 101”.