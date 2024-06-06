Woman charged with alleged thefts after businesses across Aberdeenshire and Moray targeted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Woman charged with alleged thefts after businesses across Aberdeenshire and Moray targeted

Six separate incidents took place during a nine month period, with the most recent in May.

By Ross Hempseed
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
The woman will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow. Image: DC Thomson

A woman is due to appear in court following a series of thefts across Aberdeenshire and Moray over the past nine months.

Various businesses in Inverurie, Aboyne, Ballater, Banchory, Mintlaw and Elgin reported crimes between September 2023 and May 2024.

The items stolen included alcohol.

Police have now confirmed that a 49-year-old woman had been arrested and charged in connection.

She is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.

PC Bryan Bruce from the South Aberdeenshire Community Investigation Unit said: “We hope this outcome provides reassurance to members of the public and would continue to encourage anyone with concerns to contact Police Scotland on 101”.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mint Velvet: The new womenswear store heading for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Fashion brand Mint Velvet opening Aberdeen shop
Aberdeen City Council embezzler Michael Paterson. Image: Police Scotland
Council scrambles to refund victims of million-pound Aberdeen embezzler
Gianfranco Zola. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Sporting legends headed to Union Street in bid to boost footfall
The scaffolding outside Michael Leslie's Bucksburn council home. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Bucksburn council tenant furious as 'monstrosity' scaffolding to fix leaking roof left up for…
Aberdeen City Council embezzler Michael Paterson Picture shows; Michael Paterson. N/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Aberdeen City Council worker embezzled more than £1 million from local authority
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Cocaine dealer with learning difficulties was being exploited by criminal gangs
Robert Grassick outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen man admits sending unsolicited sexual messages to female on his contacts list
More than 550 objections have been lodged against the new bus gates —but what did people have to say? Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen bus gates: A car crash, a house move and hundreds more complaints ahead…
2
Emeli Sande.
North-east singer Emeli Sande back in Aberdeenshire to 'recharge' from London life
Robert Mackie opened his Funeral Directors in 1984. Image: Robert Mackie.
'It's my honour to serve the community': Meet Peterhead's Robert Mackie - one of…