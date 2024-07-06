OAP drove at 25mph on ‘pitch black’ A9 with no lights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
OAP drove at 25mph on ‘pitch black’ A9 with no lights

James Greer was spotted swaying across the centre line of the road and failed to apply the handbrake when he was stopped by police.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
A pensioner drove along the A9 at 25mph and with no lights on the “pitch black” winter night.

James Greer’s white Skoda was seen “swaying” across the centre line as he travelled at low speed on the trunk road.

When the 78-year-old was stopped by police he failed to apply his handbrake, allowing his vehicle to start to roll.

Greer was not present in court as his plea of guilty to a single charge of dangerous driving relating to the incident on February 18 of this year was recorded.

‘Dangerously slow speed’

The charge detailed how Greer drove with no lights in hours of darkness, failed to maintain lane discipline, drove at “dangerously slow speed” and failed to apply his hand brake causing his vehicle to roll backwards.

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told Sheriff Gary Aitken it was 6.40pm when witnesses spotted Greer’s white Skoda on the northbound A9 near the Ralia junction.

He said Greer had “no main beam, no rear lights” and added that the road was “pitch black” due to the lack of street lighting at that location.

The other motorists notified police and remained behind the vehicle, which they observed to be “swaying across the centre line of the road” as it travelled at speeds as low as 25mph.

Mr Treanor said Greer was stopped and pulled into a layby where police engaged with him.

Officer ran to apply brake

“As they did his vehicle started to roll back because he failed to apply the handbrake – a constable had to run over to the car and put the handbrake on.”

The fiscal depute told the court that Greer was not under the influence of drink or drugs at the time of the offence.

Sheriff Aitken banned Greer, of  Glen Road, Newtonmore, from the roads for 12 months, after which he would need to sit and pass an extended test before returning to the roads.

He was also fined £420.

