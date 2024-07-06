Angry passenger broke window with child’s toy after being put off bus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angry passenger broke window with child’s toy after being put off bus

Liam Bremner threw a plastic rake at the Stagecoach bus, smashing a window and leaving the driver with a cut to the temple.

By Jenni Gee
Liam Bremner pled guilty at Tain Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson
Liam Bremner pled guilty at Tain Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson

An angry passenger smashed a window with a child’s toy after being put off a bus in Invergordon, a court has heard.

Liam Bremner threw the plastic rake at the Stagecoach vehicle after a row with the driver.

The impact caused a window to implode and left the driver with a minor cut to the temple.

Bremner, 37, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court to admit a charge of culpable and reckless behaviour in relation to the incident on June 15 last year.

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court it was around 12.45pm when a disagreement broke out between the driver of the number 25 bus and Bremner,  who was travelling with a young child.

She said: “The accused was put off the bus.”

‘The window has imploded’

After this, the driver “saw the accused walk away and throw a plastic toy rake at the door”, the fiscal depute explained.

“The window has imploded resulting in the witness sustaining a small cut to the temple on the left side of her head,” Ms Gray told Sheriff Robert McDonald.

Solicitor Marc Dickson, for Bremner, told the court that his client had been shopping in Inverness and was returning to his home in Invergordon.

He said the incident had begun with a “minor disagreement,” adding: “He was pushing a pram or buggy – he asked the driver to lower the step so that the pram or buggy could be taken off.”

Mr Dickson said the driver had not done so and as Bremner walked away “he tossed the children’s toy behind him – unfortunately, the window was broken”.

“He accepts that with the benefit of proper reflection, he could have dealt with matters in a better way than he did,” the defence agent added.

Sheriff McDonald fined Bremner, of Caberfeidh Drive, Invergordon,  £640.

