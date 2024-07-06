Angry passenger broke window with child’s toy after being put off bus

An angry passenger smashed a window with a child’s toy after being put off a bus in Invergordon, a court has heard.

Liam Bremner threw the plastic rake at the Stagecoach vehicle after a row with the driver.

The impact caused a window to implode and left the driver with a minor cut to the temple.

Bremner, 37, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court to admit a charge of culpable and reckless behaviour in relation to the incident on June 15 last year.

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court it was around 12.45pm when a disagreement broke out between the driver of the number 25 bus and Bremner, who was travelling with a young child.

She said: “The accused was put off the bus.”

‘The window has imploded’

After this, the driver “saw the accused walk away and throw a plastic toy rake at the door”, the fiscal depute explained.

“The window has imploded resulting in the witness sustaining a small cut to the temple on the left side of her head,” Ms Gray told Sheriff Robert McDonald.

Solicitor Marc Dickson, for Bremner, told the court that his client had been shopping in Inverness and was returning to his home in Invergordon.

He said the incident had begun with a “minor disagreement,” adding: “He was pushing a pram or buggy – he asked the driver to lower the step so that the pram or buggy could be taken off.”

Mr Dickson said the driver had not done so and as Bremner walked away “he tossed the children’s toy behind him – unfortunately, the window was broken”.

“He accepts that with the benefit of proper reflection, he could have dealt with matters in a better way than he did,” the defence agent added.

Sheriff McDonald fined Bremner, of Caberfeidh Drive, Invergordon, £640.