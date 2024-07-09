‘I’ll burn her on the fire’: Sacked worker’s vow before setting caravan ablaze at Buckie croft

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘I’ll burn her on the fire’: Sacked worker’s vow before setting caravan ablaze at Buckie croft

Scott Finnie had just been dismissed when he got revenge on his former boss by torching the caravan on her land.

By Jenni Gee
Scott Finnie appeared from custody at Inverness to admit fireraising. Image: DC Thomson
Scott Finnie appeared from custody at Inverness to admit fireraising.

A sacked labourer sent a sinister text about burning his old boss on a fire before torching a caravan on her land.

Scott Finnie had been hired by the woman to carry out work on her croft near Buckie but was let go after she learned of his involvement with police as well as from a former employer, who believed he was dangerous.

Finnie – who is currently serving a custodial sentence after he flew drones illegally around Aberdeen Airport – took the sacking badly and sent a text to his partner saying: “I’ll burn her on the fire”.

On September 12 last year Finnie’s employer looked out of her window to see a static caravan on fire, before spotting a male figure in dark clothes walking into the woods.

Finnie, 36, appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of wilful fireraising in relation to the incident.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court that Finnie had initially answered a Gumtree advertisement looking for a labourer to work at the isolated croft near Buckie.

After providing both character and employment references he was given the role and began to spend two nights a week camping at the property, where he helped tend to the land.

Crofter fired ‘dangerous’ employee

But his boss began to have concerns and contacted a previous employer,  who revealed that Finnie had a history of police involvement and divulged that he “believed him to be dangerous”.

As a result, the woman told Finnie he was no longer welcome at her property and told him to collect his belongings and leave.

Finnie then called her a “rich b*tch” and told her: “I can roam where I want in Scotland.”

Finnie later contacted his partner explaining he planned to collect his stuff and threatened to kill his former employer if she contacted police about him

One message read: “I’ll burn her on the fire.”

Scott Finnie. Image: Facebook

At around 11.20pm on September 12 the woman was “alerted by her dogs barking and jumping at the living room window,” Ms Love said.

“Looking out she could see the caravan was on fire and contacted the fire service.”

The croft owner guessed that Finnie was responsible for the blaze, which was close to a shed which housed Shetland ponies, and shouted words to the effect of “Scott Finnie, I have called the police and the fire to come out”.

“When she did so she observed a male figure wearing dark clothing walking away from the property and into the wood,” Ms Love said.

Fire crews attended and one fire service worker parked near the scene saw a man he later identified as Finnie walking away in a “distressed” and “nervous” state.

The blaze was brought under control with the fire service being stood down around 2.20am the next day.

The croft owner relayed her suspicions to police but a search for Finnie proved fruitless.

Fireraiser’s admission to partner

Finnie returned to his partner’s home later that day and appeared “upset”.

“He told her that he had set fire to the caravan by setting a bed on fire,” Ms Love told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald, adding: “He also made mention of a gas canister blowing up within.”

Finnie was later traced, arrested cautioned and charged.

His solicitor, Grant Daglish, told the court that Finnie has a diagnosis of autism.

Sheriff MacDonald called for presentencing reports and also asked for an estimate of the cost of the damage, noting: “There’s no caravan left.”

She warned Finnie, whose address was given as a prisoner in Edinburgh: “It merits a custodial sentence Mr Finnie, you have to be aware of that.”

The case will call again at the end of the month.

