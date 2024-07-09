Peterhead’s Max Barry has point to prove against Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead’s Max Barry has point to prove against Aberdeen

The Blue Toon face Aberdeen in a friendly at Balmoor in what will be Dons fans' first chance to see Jimmy Thelin's Reds.

By Callum Law
Max Barry, right, in action for Peterhead against Fraserburgh.

Peterhead’s Max Barry would like to prove a point against his former club Aberdeen as the Blue Toon look to spoil Jimmy Thelin’s debut as Dons manager.

The Reds travel to Balmoor tomorrow night (7pm kick-off) to tackle Peterhead in what is their only public friendly before the Premier Sports Cup group stage starts on Saturday.

In contrast, the Blue Toon have already had three friendly outings, drawing with Formartine United and Banks o’ Dee, before beating Fraserburgh last weekend.

Midfielder Barry came through the Aberdeen youth ranks, but was released in the summer of 2020.

After four years with Buckie Thistle in the Breedon Highland League, the 22-year-old joined Peterhead this summer and is eager to show what he can do against his old club.

Barry said: “There’s always an element of wanting to prove yourself when you come up against a team you used to play for.

“It would maybe be different for me playing Buckie to Aberdeen because I left Buckie in different circumstances to Aberdeen.

“But there’s definitely an element of wanting to perform well and show what I can do and even show what they have missed out on to a certain extent.

“It’s a different challenge compared with the other games we’ve had.

“You don’t know quite how it will go because when I was at Buckie we played Aberdeen in a pre-season friendly two years ago and only lost 2-1 to a last minute penalty.

“So maybe we can get a result, which I would love to do, but we’ll see what happens.”

Stage set for Blue Toon to impress

A big crowd are expected at Balmoor tomorrow with the Red Army keen to get a first look at Aberdeen under Thelin.

But Barry is hoping Peterhead can impress their supporters, as well as the visiting fans, with a positive display.

Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan’s charges are gearing up for their first competitive game of the season which is at home to Championship Queen’s Park in the League Cup group stage on Saturday.

Barry added: “From what I hear there will be a big crowd and it will be a good exercise for us.

“I’m looking forward to it, it will be a good experience for us.

“Hopefully we can show what we can do.

“I know a lot of people will be watching to see what Aberdeen are like – but we want to show what we’re capable of as a team.

“It’s Aberdeen’s first pre-season game and they’ll still be working on things with the new manager.

“They’ll be getting used to how they want to play and they’ve got a few new signings to bed in as well.

“That’s similar to ourselves this summer, but we’ve already played three pre-season games, so we’re maybe a bit further on in terms of understanding how we want to play.

“If we can play well it will set us up nicely for the Premier Sports Cup starting on Saturday.”

