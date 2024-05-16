Drone pilot jailed after risking ‘catastrophic’ collision with aircraft near Aberdeen airport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drone pilot jailed after risking ‘catastrophic’ collision with aircraft near Aberdeen airport

Scott Finnie flew his drone alongside a plane less than a mile-and-a-half from the runway and in "close proximity" to a helicopter on another occasion.

By Danny McKay
Drone pilot Scott Finnie was described as "naive". Image: Facebook
Drone pilot Scott Finnie was described as "naive". Image: Facebook

A drone pilot has been jailed after he breached airspace around Aberdeen International Airport and flew his aircraft alongside a plane.

Scott Finnie was warned his reckless actions could have caused a “catastrophic” accident after two separate incidents in Dyce.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told Finnie flew his drone “alongside” a plane less than a mile-and-a-half from the runway and in “close proximity” to a helicopter on another occasion even closer to the airport.

The incidents contravened strict no-fly zone rules and endangered the aircraft.

After pleading guilty to charges of culpable and reckless conduct, Finnie, 36, was told by Sheriff Philip Mann that any collision could “quite easily lead to a loss of life”.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow said during the first incident, between June 16 and 17 2020, Finnie flew a drone above the abandoned Cordyce School.

During the flight, just 0.97 miles from the central point of the runway at Aberdeen International Airport, the drone came in “close proximity” to a helicopter.

'No drone zone' sign at Aberdeen International Airport.
Strict rules about flying drones are in place around Aberdeen airport. Image: Police Scotland

In a second incident, on July 12 2020, Finnie flew his drone alongside a fixed-wing aircraft just 1.4 miles from the runway, by Breedon Dyce Concrete Plant.

Finnie, of Stuart Court, Edinburgh, pled guilty to two charges of culpable and reckless conduct.

Defence agent Grant Daglish said his client, who previously ran a cafe, was in custody over a separate matter.

He explained Finnie had all the necessary registration and certification for his drone, but added: “The issue here is that he had not sought permission from the airport.”

Mr Daglish described it as “naivety” on Finnie’s part.

‘It could have been catastrophic’

He went on: “Normally, permission is granted and a window is given as to a time when aircraft are not being flown.”

Sheriff Mann told Finnie: “If you had applied for permission, it seems you would not have been given it to fly a drone at that time.

“This is an unusual charge to come before the court. I have never seen one of these before but it strikes me as a serious charge because of the potential danger to occupants.

“If there had been a collision it could have been catastrophic and quite easily led to a loss of life.

“I don’t see an alternative to a custodial sentence.”

He ordered Finnie to be jailed for six months.

A spokesman for Aberdeen International Airport said: “It is illegal to fly any drone at any time within the restricted zones unless you have permission from air traffic control at the airport.

“Drones of all sizes pose a massive risk to the safety of aircraft in flight.

“We know most drone owners follow the law and thank them for their cooperation in keeping everyone safe.”

At an earlier stage in the case, Finnie, along with a co-accused, Caroline Ewen or Melvin, had also faced another charge in similar terms relating to July 11, however pleas of not guilty from both accused were accepted to that charge.

