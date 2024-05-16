Drone pilot jailed after risking ‘catastrophic’ collision with aircraft near Aberdeen airport

A drone pilot has been jailed after he breached airspace around Aberdeen International Airport and flew his aircraft alongside a plane.

Scott Finnie was warned his reckless actions could have caused a “catastrophic” accident after two separate incidents in Dyce.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told Finnie flew his drone “alongside” a plane less than a mile-and-a-half from the runway and in “close proximity” to a helicopter on another occasion even closer to the airport.

The incidents contravened strict no-fly zone rules and endangered the aircraft.

After pleading guilty to charges of culpable and reckless conduct, Finnie, 36, was told by Sheriff Philip Mann that any collision could “quite easily lead to a loss of life”.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow said during the first incident, between June 16 and 17 2020, Finnie flew a drone above the abandoned Cordyce School.

During the flight, just 0.97 miles from the central point of the runway at Aberdeen International Airport, the drone came in “close proximity” to a helicopter.

In a second incident, on July 12 2020, Finnie flew his drone alongside a fixed-wing aircraft just 1.4 miles from the runway, by Breedon Dyce Concrete Plant.

Finnie, of Stuart Court, Edinburgh, pled guilty to two charges of culpable and reckless conduct.

Defence agent Grant Daglish said his client, who previously ran a cafe, was in custody over a separate matter.

He explained Finnie had all the necessary registration and certification for his drone, but added: “The issue here is that he had not sought permission from the airport.”

Mr Daglish described it as “naivety” on Finnie’s part.

‘It could have been catastrophic’

He went on: “Normally, permission is granted and a window is given as to a time when aircraft are not being flown.”

Sheriff Mann told Finnie: “If you had applied for permission, it seems you would not have been given it to fly a drone at that time.

“This is an unusual charge to come before the court. I have never seen one of these before but it strikes me as a serious charge because of the potential danger to occupants.

“If there had been a collision it could have been catastrophic and quite easily led to a loss of life.

“I don’t see an alternative to a custodial sentence.”

He ordered Finnie to be jailed for six months.

A spokesman for Aberdeen International Airport said: “It is illegal to fly any drone at any time within the restricted zones unless you have permission from air traffic control at the airport.

“Drones of all sizes pose a massive risk to the safety of aircraft in flight.

“We know most drone owners follow the law and thank them for their cooperation in keeping everyone safe.”

At an earlier stage in the case, Finnie, along with a co-accused, Caroline Ewen or Melvin, had also faced another charge in similar terms relating to July 11, however pleas of not guilty from both accused were accepted to that charge.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.