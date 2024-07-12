Woman claims she spent four days in hospital with e.coli after eating Elgin Asda sandwich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman claims she spent four days in hospital with e.coli after eating Elgin Asda sandwich

She says she bought the snack at a petrol station in Moray.

By Graham Fleming
The sandwich was bought from a Shell garage in Elgin.
The sandwich was bought from a Shell garage in Elgin.

An Elgin woman has been hospitalised for four days with e.coli.

A legal probe has now been launched after the woman claimed she contracted the bacterial infection after eating an Asda chicken salad sandwich she bought at a petrol station in the Moray town.

It comes after batches of sandwiches across the UK were pulled from shelves due to e.coli fears linked to salad leaves.

Lawyers from Digby Brown have been investigating the claims.

They said that the woman suffered “horrendous symptoms” and their involvement is in “the early stages”.

Sandwiches had to be taken off the shelves because of links to e.coli. Image: Shuttertock.

Mark Gibson, Partner at Digby Brown Solicitors and one Scotland’s top food poisoning lawyers said: “We have been asked to support a person who was poisoned after eating an Asda chicken salad sandwich purchased at a petrol station in Elgin.

“This person suffered really horrendous symptoms and needed hospital treatment.

Woman recovering from e.coli after medical care in Elgin

“Thankfully, they received the right medical care after health professionals confirmed the presence of e.coli.

“The reality is that e.coli can only be confirmed by analysing a blood or stool sample so if anyone has any health concerns the first thing they should do is seek medical advice.

“Having a confirmed diagnosis, in addition to proof of purchase, are the two vital components needed for any food poisoning claim.”

An Asda spokesperson said: “We have not yet received any details of this claim from Digby Brown solicitors.

“As soon as we receive the details, we will review them and investigate the claims made.”

Asda say they have not received any details of a claim.

Infection comes on back of e.coli product recall

Legal action is already under way against supermarkets after a UK-wide recall of products with possible e.coli contamination.

Last month, the discovery prompted products to be taken off the shelves.

Stock was pulled at retailers such as Asda, Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Morrisons, Tesco and Boots.

At least 60 people have been admitted to hospital following this outbreak, the UK Health Security Agency says.

The appearance of the deadly pathogen is thought to be caused by contaminated lettuce within the sandwiches.

In June, lawyers acting on behalf of two people who fell ill started legal action against two leading supermarkets.

Fieldfisher issued letters of claim for breach of the Consumer Protection Act over own-brand sandwiches purchased in Tesco and Asda.

