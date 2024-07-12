Woman claims she spent four days in hospital with e.coli after eating Elgin Asda sandwich

An Elgin woman has been hospitalised for four days with e.coli.

A legal probe has now been launched after the woman claimed she contracted the bacterial infection after eating an Asda chicken salad sandwich she bought at a petrol station in the Moray town.

It comes after batches of sandwiches across the UK were pulled from shelves due to e.coli fears linked to salad leaves.

Lawyers from Digby Brown have been investigating the claims.

They said that the woman suffered “horrendous symptoms” and their involvement is in “the early stages”.

Mark Gibson, Partner at Digby Brown Solicitors and one Scotland’s top food poisoning lawyers said: “We have been asked to support a person who was poisoned after eating an Asda chicken salad sandwich purchased at a petrol station in Elgin.

“This person suffered really horrendous symptoms and needed hospital treatment.

Woman recovering from e.coli after medical care in Elgin

“Thankfully, they received the right medical care after health professionals confirmed the presence of e.coli.

“The reality is that e.coli can only be confirmed by analysing a blood or stool sample so if anyone has any health concerns the first thing they should do is seek medical advice.

“Having a confirmed diagnosis, in addition to proof of purchase, are the two vital components needed for any food poisoning claim.”

An Asda spokesperson said: “We have not yet received any details of this claim from Digby Brown solicitors.

“As soon as we receive the details, we will review them and investigate the claims made.”

Infection comes on back of e.coli product recall

Legal action is already under way against supermarkets after a UK-wide recall of products with possible e.coli contamination.

Last month, the discovery prompted products to be taken off the shelves.

Stock was pulled at retailers such as Asda, Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Morrisons, Tesco and Boots.

At least 60 people have been admitted to hospital following this outbreak, the UK Health Security Agency says.

The appearance of the deadly pathogen is thought to be caused by contaminated lettuce within the sandwiches.

In June, lawyers acting on behalf of two people who fell ill started legal action against two leading supermarkets.

Fieldfisher issued letters of claim for breach of the Consumer Protection Act over own-brand sandwiches purchased in Tesco and Asda.