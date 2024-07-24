Woman allowed dealer to post £14,000 of cocaine to her house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Woman allowed dealer to post £14,000 of cocaine to her house

The parcel, which was addressed to Nicola Miller, was intercepted by authorities at the Royal Mail delivery office on Ashgrove Road.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A woman has been handed a supervision order after she allowed her drug dealer to have £14,000 of cocaine posted to her address.

The parcel, which was addressed to Nicola Miller, was intercepted by authorities at the Royal Mail office on Ashgrove Road.

When police investigated and found thousands of pounds worth of the Class A drug inside, it was not difficult to trace the 40-year-old, whose name and address were printed on the label.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police were called by staff at the Royal Mail at 10.30am on May 27 2022.

Staff reported finding a “suspicious package”.

A search warrant was then executed on June 1 and the package address to Nicola Miller was recovered.

Inside it, officers found 146.66g of cocaine with a maximum street value of £14,660.

‘She was simply doing what she was asked to do’

Intelligence showed Miller had attended the delivery office to attempt to collect the parcel.

On June 9 2022, police executed a search warrant at Miller’s address as shown on the parcel.

She was traced alone inside and a message sent from her phone was found saying: “Yeah no parcel arrived, chum. Totally gone.”

She was arrested and taken to Kittybrewster station.

In reply to caution and charge she replied: “Yeah but they’re not mine.”

Miller, now of Clifton Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Defence agent John Hardie said his client appeared as a first offender.

He said: “She has a significant history of mental health difficulties. They are managed by regular injections of anti-psychotic medication.”

‘Her dealer arranged for a parcel to be delivered’

At the time of the offence, Mr Hardie explained, Miller had been experiencing low moods and had not been attending for her injections.

He added: “Her psychotic symptoms were in play.”

Miller was also taking crack cocaine and cannabis at the time.

Mr Hardie continued: “Her dealer arranged for a parcel to be delivered for his attention but using her name and address.

“Nothing was said out loud about it but that was essentially what she understood was happening.

“She had nothing to gain and was simply doing what she was asked to do by the person that sold her the drugs.

“She is not unknowing but is a largely unwitting pawn.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace handed her an 18-month supervision order as a direct alternative to custody.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Woman whose noisy dog brought police to her door had £23,000 worth of cannabis…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Dad who glassed man in Aberdeen bar confessed to taxi driver
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Cold, hungry man repays good Samaritan who helped him - by stealing his car
Cameron Craig and Ben Johnston
Aberdeen fans who were part of masked 'disorderly crowd' in Dundee appear in court
Donnie Martin
Van driver to stand trial for killing Skye shinty club chieftain
Aberdeen man Ricky Younger admitted that he strangled his ex-partner in a terrifying assault
Man jailed after he strangled ex-partner as she walked home
Inverness Sheriff Court
Driver spotted with bottle of alcohol blocking road in Beauly
The Highland man found guilty of raping women and a child at Inverness high court
Judge hails courage of rape survivors to ensure 'justice was done'
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Repeat speeder banned after being clocked at up to 100mph
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Double-the-limit Inverness drink-driver spotted 'veering' in road