Man admits gun threats during Inverness police stand-off

A man threatened to shoot police officers with a handgun during a three-and-a-half-hour stand-off in Inverness.

Lee Dyce also said he would stab anyone who set foot inside his flat during the incident that started on the afternoon of April 18 this year.

The 37-year-old – who had only been released from prison two weeks earlier – punched his fist through three windows and hurled furniture to the ground below, Inverness Sheriff Court was told today.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh said the drama began at around 3pm after a fire alarm was activated in the block of flats in Madras Street.

Fire crews who attended spoke to Dyce outside and said he was in an agitated state and shouting and swearing.

Ms Duffy-Welsh said: “He entered the block of flats and the fire service called the police to ensure his welfare and that of any persons in the building.

“Police attended at 3.11pm and made attempts to converse with him for approximately one hour.”

During this time Dyce made a number of threats, telling officers: “If you come through the door I will blow a f***ing hole in you. I have a 9mm gun in here. Don’t believe me? I do.

“It’s either I murder you or you murder me. I will stab the f*** out of you. I will jump out of this window.”

After punching holes in the flat’s windows he threw shards of glass to the ground “showing a complete disregard for the safety of any persons in the vicinity,” the prosecutor added.

The court heard that a further six officers were called to assist with the cordon and four police negotiators were also on the scene.

Eventually, at around 6.35pm, Dyce agreed that the police could enter and he would cause them no harm.

Dyce admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, threatening to shoot and stab police with a knife he was brandishing, smashing windows and throwing shards of glass out the window.

Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald told defence solicitor Marc Dickson that although it was not required, she wanted a background report on Dyce.

She said it had to also include a supervised release assessment to protect the public.

The sheriff added: “It is highly probable I will send you to jail.”

Dyce was remanded in custody until sentencing on August 26.