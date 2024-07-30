New life in Sutherland for ‘boisterous’ £4,200 sheepdog Roy

Highland hill farmer Raymond Ross set off at midnight from his home in Rogart, Sutherland, for an all-important sale in Skipton, North Yorkshire.

He was on a mission to buy one of the top working sheep dogs on offer.

It was his first visit to the venue for CCM Skipton Auction Mart’s summer sale.

Raymond’s seven-hour journey to reach the event paid off.

Roy’s ‘strength and style’

He successfully acquired Cydros Roy, or just plain Roy for short, having previously seen the Collie at work on a YouTube video, and been impressed by his “strength and style”.

Raymond bought him from Lancashire sheep farmer Michael Woods, of Lathom, Ormskirk, for 4,000gns (£4,200).

Roy is an April 2022 red and white son of Welsh-bred Dreamwork Fred, out of the seller’s own Fflos, who was also Welsh-bred and acquired as a youngster.

Roy’s new job in the Highlands

The dog accompanied his new owner on the long drive back north and will go to work on a 700-strong flock of Scottish Cheviots.

Raymond told The Press and Journal it was not unusual for north farmers and crofters like him to travel great distances for a quality sheepdog.

But he was the only one from the region at Skipton.

I needed a new dog to replace a couple of ‘pensioners'” Raymond Ross

Roy is “very lively and boisterous” Raymond said, adding: “He’s broken-in and fully trained.

“I needed a new dog to replace a couple of ‘pensioners’

“He’s getting on well already with my other (three) dogs.”

CCM Skipton Auction Mart said a “small but primarily quality entry” of 17 fully broken field-run working sheep dogs at at its summer sale achieved a good clearance rate, with all but three sold to a top of 6,000gns.

Another four made 4,000gns and upwards, with three reaching 3,000gns and above, with both registered dogs and bitches “achieving solid averages”