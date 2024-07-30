New life in Sutherland for ‘boisterous’ £4,200 sheepdog Roy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

New life in Sutherland for ‘boisterous’ £4,200 sheepdog Roy

The Highland crofter travelled to North Yorkshire to buy him.

By Keith Findlay
Michael Woods, right, with his 4000gns Cydros Roy, joined by Highlands-based buyer Raymond Ross
Michael Woods, right, with his 4000gns Cydros Roy, joined by Highlands-based buyer Raymond Ross. Image: Moule Media

Highland hill farmer Raymond Ross set off at midnight from his home in Rogart, Sutherland, for an all-important sale in Skipton, North Yorkshire.

He was on a mission to buy one of the top working sheep dogs on offer.

It was his first visit to the venue for CCM Skipton Auction Mart’s summer sale.

Raymond’s seven-hour journey to reach the event paid off.

Roy’s ‘strength and style’

He successfully acquired Cydros Roy, or just plain Roy for short, having previously seen the Collie at work on a YouTube video, and been impressed by his “strength and style”.

Raymond bought him from Lancashire sheep farmer Michael Woods, of Lathom, Ormskirk, for 4,000gns (£4,200).

Roy is an April 2022 red and white son of Welsh-bred Dreamwork Fred, out of the seller’s own Fflos, who was also Welsh-bred and acquired as a youngster.

Roy’s new job in the Highlands

The dog accompanied his new owner on the long drive back north and will go to work on a 700-strong flock of Scottish Cheviots.

Raymond told The Press and Journal it was not unusual for north farmers and crofters like him to travel great distances for a quality sheepdog.

But he was the only one from the region at Skipton.

I needed a new dog to replace a couple of ‘pensioners'”

Raymond Ross

Roy is “very lively and boisterous” Raymond said, adding: “He’s broken-in and fully trained.

“I needed a new dog to replace a couple of ‘pensioners’

“He’s getting on well already with my other (three) dogs.”

Top dog in the Skipton sale was Netherbeck Connie, pictured with the seller, Lancashire-based beef and sheep farmer Colin Birkett
Top dog in the Skipton sale was Netherbeck Connie, pictured with the seller, Lancashire-based beef and sheep farmer Colin Birkett. It fetched 6,000gns. Image: Moule Media

CCM Skipton Auction Mart said a “small but primarily quality entry” of 17 fully broken field-run working sheep dogs at at its summer sale achieved a good clearance rate, with all but three sold to a top of 6,000gns.

Another four made 4,000gns and upwards, with three reaching 3,000gns and above, with both registered dogs and bitches “achieving solid averages”

Conversation