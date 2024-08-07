Peterhead man jailed for bloody attacks on takeaway worker and police officers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Peterhead man jailed for bloody attacks on takeaway worker and police officers

Peter McGregor broke the pizza takeaway worker's nose and then spat blood at two police officers.

By Joanne Warnock
The first assault took place at La Casa takeaway in Fraserburgh. Image: Google Streetview
The first assault took place at La Casa takeaway in Fraserburgh. Image: Google Streetview

A Peterhead man has been jailed for spitting blood at police officers and breaking a pizza takeaway worker’s nose after ignoring “every chance” given by a court to remain in the community.

Peter McGregor, 42, eventually appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court, turning up late and narrowly avoiding an arrest warrant.

Once in the dock, McGregor admitted the assault on a worker at La Casa pizzeria in Fraserburgh last January 6 and two further assaults on police officers in the early hours of January 7.

Pizza order argument ends in violence

Fiscal Jennifer Pritchard told the court McGregor had gone to the food outlet at around 11.40pm placing an order for food.

“He removed one pound coin and placed it on the counter stating that was all he was prepared to pay,” Ms Pritchard said.

“He was told it would be £10 and that he would need more money and he then started swearing.”

The shop worker asked him to calm down, but McGregor punched him, the court heard.

“With assistance, he was removed from the premises,” Ms Pritchard continued.

“But not without the worker being kicked on the body before managing to lock the door behind him.”

Spitting blood towards police

Ms Pritchard said McGregor was complaining that he had left his wallet inside along with one trainer.

The shop worker was taken to Fraserburgh Hospital where an x-ray revealed he had a broken nose.

McGregor, who had blood on his face, was also taken to hospital for treatment and a nurse was forced to seek the help of two police officers.

“McGregor was shouting, swearing and spitting blood towards the officers,” Ms Pritchard said.

“They were trying to keep control of McGregor and nursing staff put on face masks to stop him spitting and biting.”

One of the officers was bitten on the hand by McGregor, requiring antibiotics and further tests at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Out of chances

McGregor pled guilty to one charge of assault on the shop worker and two assaults on the male and female police officers.

McGregor’s defence solicitor Sam Milligan said he was aware his client was “running out of road” and asked for further community-based orders and a drug rehabilitation programme.

But Sheriff Craig Findlater said McGregor has been given “every chance” by the court to stay out of jail.

He added: “I do not want to imprison you, but you have left me no option due to the level of engagement with the order in place.”

McGregor, of Richmond Terrace, Peterhead, was sentenced to five months for the assault of the pizzeria worker and 12 months for the assaults on the two officers – to be served consecutively.

For the breaches of his community payback order and two breaches of a bail order, he was sentenced to two months for each, to run concurrently with his other terms.

 

