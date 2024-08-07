Peterhead man jailed for bloody attacks on takeaway worker and police officers

A Peterhead man has been jailed for spitting blood at police officers and breaking a pizza takeaway worker’s nose after ignoring “every chance” given by a court to remain in the community.

Peter McGregor, 42, eventually appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court, turning up late and narrowly avoiding an arrest warrant.

Once in the dock, McGregor admitted the assault on a worker at La Casa pizzeria in Fraserburgh last January 6 and two further assaults on police officers in the early hours of January 7.

Pizza order argument ends in violence

Fiscal Jennifer Pritchard told the court McGregor had gone to the food outlet at around 11.40pm placing an order for food.

“He removed one pound coin and placed it on the counter stating that was all he was prepared to pay,” Ms Pritchard said.

“He was told it would be £10 and that he would need more money and he then started swearing.”

The shop worker asked him to calm down, but McGregor punched him, the court heard.

“With assistance, he was removed from the premises,” Ms Pritchard continued.

“But not without the worker being kicked on the body before managing to lock the door behind him.”

Spitting blood towards police

Ms Pritchard said McGregor was complaining that he had left his wallet inside along with one trainer.

The shop worker was taken to Fraserburgh Hospital where an x-ray revealed he had a broken nose.

McGregor, who had blood on his face, was also taken to hospital for treatment and a nurse was forced to seek the help of two police officers.

“McGregor was shouting, swearing and spitting blood towards the officers,” Ms Pritchard said.

“They were trying to keep control of McGregor and nursing staff put on face masks to stop him spitting and biting.”

One of the officers was bitten on the hand by McGregor, requiring antibiotics and further tests at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Out of chances

McGregor pled guilty to one charge of assault on the shop worker and two assaults on the male and female police officers.

McGregor’s defence solicitor Sam Milligan said he was aware his client was “running out of road” and asked for further community-based orders and a drug rehabilitation programme.

But Sheriff Craig Findlater said McGregor has been given “every chance” by the court to stay out of jail.

He added: “I do not want to imprison you, but you have left me no option due to the level of engagement with the order in place.”

McGregor, of Richmond Terrace, Peterhead, was sentenced to five months for the assault of the pizzeria worker and 12 months for the assaults on the two officers – to be served consecutively.

For the breaches of his community payback order and two breaches of a bail order, he was sentenced to two months for each, to run concurrently with his other terms.