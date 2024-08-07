Aberdeen drink-driver banned after he smashed into traffic lights

A drink-driver has been banned from the roads after he drove at breakneck speed and crashed into a set of traffic lights.

Dillon Thomson almost caused a head-on collision when he chose to get behind the wheel rather than call a taxi following a night out in Aberdeen.

The 22-year-old’s car was seen driving at excessive speed before Thomson lost control and almost crashed into another vehicle.

Thomson then ploughed his car into a set of traffic lights, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Other driver forced to take evasive action

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told the court that on the evening of March 17 this year, Thomson was on a night out with friends and was about to phone a taxi when he decided to drive home instead.

Almost as soon as Thomson got behind the wheel, he was seen driving at excessive speed and in a “dangerous manner” on Queens Road.

As he approached a roundabout, Thomson lost control of the vehicle due to the treacherous way he was driving it.

A member of the public who was driving in the opposite direction was forced to take evasive action to avoid a head-on collision.

Thomson’s vehicle then crashed into a metal fence and a set of traffic lights.

Debris from Thomson’s car struck the other driver’s vehicle causing cosmetic damage.

When police arrived on the scene, Thomson was required to take part in a roadside breath test, which he failed.

A search of his person also revealed Thomson had £20 worth of cocaine in his pocket.

‘Entirely unacceptable behaviour’

When breathalysed Allison gave a reading of 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22mg.

Appearing in the dock, Thomson pleaded guilty to one charge of driving while over the alcohol limit and one charge of driving without due care or attention.

He also admitted one charge of being in possession of cocaine.

Defence solicitor Debbie Ginniver told the court that offences were “entirely unacceptable behaviour” on the part of her client.

“At the time he had fallen back into a pattern of consuming alcohol and other substances,” she said.

“He has not consumed these substances since this incident.”

Sheriff Rhona Wark disqualified Thomson, of Windford Road, Aberdeen, from driving for 18 months and ordered him to pay a £210 fine.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.