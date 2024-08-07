Aberdeen drink-driver banned after he smashed into traffic lights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen drink-driver banned after he smashed into traffic lights

Rather than call a taxi, Dillon Thomson, 22, made the ill-advised decision to drive home from a night out.

By David McPhee
Dillon Thomson drove at excessive speed while over the limit on Queens Road, Aberdeen.
Dillon Thomson drove at excessive speed while over the limit on Queens Road, Aberdeen. Image: Google.

A drink-driver has been banned from the roads after he drove at breakneck speed and crashed into a set of traffic lights.

Dillon Thomson almost caused a head-on collision when he chose to get behind the wheel rather than call a taxi following a night out in Aberdeen.

The 22-year-old’s car was seen driving at excessive speed before Thomson lost control and almost crashed into another vehicle.

Thomson then ploughed his car into a set of traffic lights, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Other driver forced to take evasive action

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told the court that on the evening of March 17 this year, Thomson was on a night out with friends and was about to phone a taxi when he decided to drive home instead.

Almost as soon as Thomson got behind the wheel, he was seen driving at excessive speed and in a “dangerous manner” on Queens Road.

As he approached a roundabout, Thomson lost control of the vehicle due to the treacherous way he was driving it.

A member of the public who was driving in the opposite direction was forced to take evasive action to avoid a head-on collision.

Thomson’s vehicle then crashed into a metal fence and a set of traffic lights.

Debris from Thomson’s car struck the other driver’s vehicle causing cosmetic damage.

When police arrived on the scene, Thomson was required to take part in a roadside breath test, which he failed.

A search of his person also revealed Thomson had £20 worth of cocaine in his pocket.

‘Entirely unacceptable behaviour’

When breathalysed Allison gave a reading of 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22mg.

Appearing in the dock, Thomson pleaded guilty to one charge of driving while over the alcohol limit and one charge of driving without due care or attention.

He also admitted one charge of being in possession of cocaine.

Defence solicitor Debbie Ginniver told the court that offences were “entirely unacceptable behaviour” on the part of her client.

“At the time he had fallen back into a pattern of consuming alcohol and other substances,” she said.

“He has not consumed these substances since this incident.”

Sheriff Rhona Wark disqualified Thomson, of Windford Road, Aberdeen, from driving for 18 months and ordered him to pay a £210 fine.

