Property top picks: Four lovely homes in Longside to suit a range of budgets

Longside is ideally located close enough to the coast for a refreshing blast of sea air and near to Aden Country Park for woodland walks and days out.

It has a rich history, with a number of listed buildings, primary schools, shops and other local amenities.

Here are four lovely Longside homes currently on the market:

Burnside

With three bedrooms, a conservatory and large, attractive garden, Burnside at Longside will suit a variety of buyers.

The lounge and dining area are on open plan, making for a spacious area which runs almost the entire depth of the property.

The kitchen is sleek and modern, with lots of wall and base units and there is also a further dining space in here for quick breakfasts or meals on the go.

The conservatory is accessed via the kitchen and there are also double doors out to a paved patio area and the nicely-lawned garden.

Price around £224,000 with Masson & Glennie LLP and on the aspc website.

4 Ardlaw View

This three-bedroom detached home is being built by Annie Kenyon Developments, sister company to award-winning Annie Kenyon Architects.

Number 4 is part of the second phase at Ardlaw View, a small development in a countryside setting on the edge of Longside.

This contemporary and energy-efficient home with open views across the landscape offers “simple, stylish and versatile accommodation across one level”.

Longside property designed for modern family life

There is an en suite master bedroom with dressing room on the left wing, and a further two double bedrooms on the right wing.

Designed for modern family life, at the heart of the home is the impressive kitchen, dining and living area with doors to the outside space.

A cosy snug adds an additional living space to the downstairs layout.

This low-carbon, energy-efficient property is built using sustainable materials which allow it to sit “naturally and respectively” within its surroundings.

Annie Kenyon Developments homes are built to order, allowing buyers to make design decisions about kitchen and bathroom choices, window colours and wood-burning stove.

Price over £460,000 with Brodies LLP and on the aspc website.

Four Seasons House

This is an impressive four-bedroom detached house on Main Street in Longside.

It is a spacious family home and retains many original features including high ceilings, wooden doors, high skirtings, coving and ceiling roses.

Other appealing features include an open fire and wood-burning stove.

The back garden is south-facing and there is a lovely summer house plus private parking.

Longside property ideal for working from home

The accommodation includes a sitting room with library or study space which is ideal for working from home.

There is a good-sized lounge, a dining kitchen and a conservatory plus a ground-floor shower room.

On the first floor there are three king-size bedrooms, a single bedroom and a five-piece family bathroom.

There is also a floored attic space which could be converted with the relevant planning.

Price around £285,000 with Gray & Gray and on the aspc website.

6 Bruce Brae

This is a four-bedroom, detached property in a quiet cul-de-sac in Longside.

A special feature of this home is the amount of public-room space, with a lounge, large open-plan kitchen diner and two conservatories.

Most of the ground floor has solid oak flooring throughout and both conservatories have under-floor heating controlled via the total control system.

The attractive kitchen is fitted out with beech effect units with contrasting black worktops.

The four bedrooms are on the first floor. The master bedroom is dual aspect and has a dressing area and en-suite shower room.

For total luxury the family bathroom has a feature spa bath.

Offers over £285,000 with Stewart & Watson on 01779 476351.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.