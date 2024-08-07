Property top picks: Four lovely homes in Longside to suit a range of budgets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Property top picks: Four lovely homes in Longside to suit a range of budgets

Nestled between the coast and Peterhead to the east and Aden Country Park to the west, Longside is a popular residential village that offers a blend of town and country living

Four Seasons House is a traditional property in Longside.
Four Seasons House is a traditional property in Longside.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

Longside is ideally located close enough to the coast for a refreshing blast of sea air and near to Aden Country Park for woodland walks and days out.

It has a rich history, with a number of listed buildings, primary schools, shops and other local amenities.

Here are four lovely Longside homes currently on the market:

Burnside

Exterior of Burnside.
Burnside has a large garden and a conservatory to help make the most of it.

With three bedrooms, a conservatory and large, attractive garden, Burnside at Longside will suit a variety of buyers.

The lounge and dining area are on open plan, making for a spacious area which runs almost the entire depth of the property.

The kitchen is sleek and modern, with lots of wall and base units and there is also a further dining space in here for quick breakfasts or meals on the go.

The conservatory is accessed via the kitchen and there are also double doors out to a paved patio area and the nicely-lawned garden.

Price around £224,000 with Masson & Glennie LLP and on the aspc website.

Spacious lounge at Burnside, the house for sale in Longside.
The lounge and dining area at Burnside are on open plan, creating a lot of space.

4 Ardlaw View

This three-bedroom detached home is being built by Annie Kenyon Developments, sister company to award-winning Annie Kenyon Architects.

Number 4 is part of the second phase at Ardlaw View, a small development in a countryside setting on the edge of Longside.

This contemporary and energy-efficient home with open views across the landscape offers “simple, stylish and versatile accommodation across one level”.

Longside property designed for modern family life

There is an en suite master bedroom with dressing room on the left wing, and a further two double bedrooms on the right wing.

Designed for modern family life, at the heart of the home is the impressive kitchen, dining and living area with doors to the outside space.

Exterior of 4 Ardlaw View.
Number 4 Ardlaw View is part of a small development in a country setting.

A cosy snug adds an additional living space to the downstairs layout.

This low-carbon, energy-efficient property is built using sustainable materials which allow it to sit “naturally and respectively” within its surroundings.

Annie Kenyon Developments homes are built to order, allowing buyers to make design decisions about kitchen and bathroom choices, window colours and wood-burning stove.

Price over £460,000 with Brodies LLP and on the aspc website.

Four Seasons House

Exterior of Four Seasons House.
Four Seasons House retains many traditional details such as high ceilings.

This is an impressive four-bedroom detached house on Main Street in Longside.

It is a spacious family home and retains many original features including high ceilings, wooden doors, high skirtings, coving and ceiling roses.

Other appealing features include an open fire and wood-burning stove.

The back garden is south-facing and there is a lovely summer house plus private parking.

Living area at the house for sale in Longside, featuring an open fire and wood-burning stove.
Four Seasons House in Longside features an open fire and wood-burning stove.

Longside property ideal for working from home

The accommodation includes a sitting room with library or study space which is ideal for working from home.

There is a good-sized lounge, a dining kitchen and a conservatory plus a ground-floor shower room.

On the first floor there are three king-size bedrooms, a single bedroom and a five-piece family bathroom.

There is also a floored attic space which could be converted with the relevant planning.

Price around £285,000 with Gray & Gray and on the aspc website.

Bedroom inside the Longside house for sale.
A large and nicely-decorated bedroom at Four Seasons House.

6 Bruce Brae

This is a four-bedroom, detached property in a quiet cul-de-sac in Longside.

A special feature of this home is the amount of public-room space, with a lounge, large open-plan kitchen diner and two conservatories.

Most of the ground floor has solid oak flooring throughout and both conservatories have under-floor heating controlled via the total control system.

Exterior of 6 Bruce Brae.
Number 6 Bruce Brae, Longside, is a detached home with four bedrooms.

The attractive kitchen is fitted out with beech effect units with contrasting black worktops.

The four bedrooms are on the first floor. The master bedroom is dual aspect and has a dressing area and en-suite shower room.

For total luxury the family bathroom has a feature spa bath.

Offers over £285,000 with Stewart & Watson on 01779 476351.

Kitchen and dining area at the Longside house for sale.
Number 6 Bruce Brae has an attractive kitchen and dining area.

 

