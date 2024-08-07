‘He’s not a well man’: Pub customer spared jail after attack that broke victim’s thigh

A man who shoved a pub customer to the ground and broke his thigh has avoided jail after a court was told he’s “not a well man”.

Andrew Fisher appeared to be goading a man into a fight outside the Argyll Hotel in Ullapool when a second person stepped in to defuse the situation.

In response to that, Fisher pushed him over and caused the devastating injury, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood previously told the court the assault happened at around 1am on August 15 2022 and Fisher, 38, had removed his jacket in an attempt to get a man to fight.

The second man – his victim – approached and “placed an open hand” on Fisher’s chest and tried to make him step backwards.

Ms Hood said: “The accused then put both his hands on the man’s chest and shoulders and pushed him hard backwards.

“This caused him to fall to the deck and he felt a knock. He was left lying on the road unable to move his right leg or stand up and the accused walked away.”

‘The consequences of his actions were disproportionate’

Police and ambulance were called and the casualty was taken to Raigmore Hospital where he underwent surgery for a fracture to his right thigh bone.

A pin was inserted and has left a scar, Ms Hood added.

Fisher, of Kanachrine Place, Ullapool, previously admitted assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Address the court during yesterday’s sentencing hearing, Fisher’s lawyer solicitor advocate Shahid Latif said his client had a “previous traumatic brain injury, was not a well man and the consequences of his actions were disproportionate”.

He added: “It was an assault which was reckless and negligent.”

Mr Latif also told the court that his client was not fit enough to do unpaid work.

As an alternative to prison, Sheriff Sara Matheson decided to place Fisher on a community payback order for the next two years with an instruction that he attend any classes and programmes designated by his supervising officers.