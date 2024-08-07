‘He’s not a well man’: Pub customer spared jail after attack that broke victim’s thigh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘He’s not a well man’: Pub customer spared jail after attack that broke victim’s thigh

Andrew Fisher appeared to be goading a man into a fight outside the Argyll Hotel in Ullapool when a second person - his victim - stepped in to defuse the situation. 

By David Love
The assault happened outside the Argyll Hotel in Ullapool. Image: Google Streetview
The assault happened outside the Argyll Hotel in Ullapool. Image: Google Streetview

A man who shoved a pub customer to the ground and broke his thigh has avoided jail after a court was told he’s “not a well man”.

Andrew Fisher appeared to be goading a man into a fight outside the Argyll Hotel in Ullapool when a second person stepped in to defuse the situation.

In response to that, Fisher pushed him over and caused the devastating injury, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood previously told the court the assault happened at around 1am on August 15 2022 and Fisher, 38, had removed his jacket in an attempt to get a man to fight.

The second man – his victim – approached and “placed an open hand” on Fisher’s chest and tried to make him step backwards.

Ms Hood said: “The accused then put both his hands on the man’s chest and shoulders and pushed him hard backwards.

“This caused him to fall to the deck and he felt a knock. He was left lying on the road unable to move his right leg or stand up and the accused walked away.”

‘The consequences of his actions were disproportionate’

Police and ambulance were called and the casualty was taken to Raigmore Hospital where he underwent surgery for a fracture to his right thigh bone.

A pin was inserted and has left a scar, Ms Hood added.

Fisher, of Kanachrine Place, Ullapool, previously admitted assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Address the court during yesterday’s sentencing hearing, Fisher’s lawyer solicitor advocate Shahid Latif said his client had a “previous traumatic brain injury, was not a well man and the consequences of his actions were disproportionate”.

He added: “It was an assault which was reckless and negligent.”

Mr Latif also told the court that his client was not fit enough to do unpaid work.

As an alternative to prison, Sheriff Sara Matheson decided to place Fisher on a community payback order for the next two years with an instruction that he attend any classes and programmes designated by his supervising officers.

