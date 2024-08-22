Abusive thug punched and spat on partner after cornering her in lift

A jealous and abusive boyfriend repeatedly punched and spat on his terrified partner after cornering her in a lift at an Aberdeen high-rise.

James Moroney, 30, was captured on CCTV carrying out the disturbing attack in the elevator at Cairncry Court while the woman cowered in fear.

The brutal and unprovoked attack left the woman with a black eye and significant swelling and bruising to her face.

And police had to kick down Moroney’s door when they traced him as he refused to let them inside.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the couple had been in an on-off relationship for around three years at the time of the incident in the early hours of February 9 last year.

She said CCTV showed the pair together on the ninth floor of Cairncry Court before entering the lift.

‘He’s taking steps to keep himself on the straight and narrow’

Inside the lift, they began to argue and, when Moroney gestured for his partner to exit the lift, she refused.

He then grabbed hold of the woman by her jacket and forcefully pulled her out of the lift before being lost to view.

Shortly before 3am, they both re-entered the lift with the female holding the left side of her face as though she was in pain.

Ms Petersen said: “The complainer started cowering in the corner apparently in fear of the accused.

“The accused was arguing with the complainer while she was in that position and proceeded to punch her twice to the head with significant force.

“He then struck her a further time before spitting on her head.

“Throughout, the complainer continued to cower in the corner of the lift, making no attempt to defend herself.

“It appears to be an entirely unprovoked assault.”

Moments later, Moroney could be seen attempting to comfort the woman.

At 3.30am, police received a 999 call from Moroney’s number which was silent other than the sound of a female crying.

‘Significant and long-lasting effects on the victims’

Just before 6am, the woman called the police herself and reported the attack.

Two days later, police managed to trace Moroney at his home, where he initially refused to let them in.

Due to concern the woman may also be inside and in danger, officers forced entry.

The female was traced inside, hiding behind a kitchen door with a black eye and clear bruising and swelling to her face.

Moroney, of Cairncry Court, Aberdeen, pled guilty to assault to injury.

Defence agent Sian Grant said both parties were “heavy drug users” and that the relationship was at an end.

She explained the argument had related to allegations the woman had been unfaithful.

Mrs Grant said: “He’s taking as many steps as possible to keep himself on the straight and narrow.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Moroney: “Domestic abuse of this kind has significant and long-lasting effects on the victims of such behaviour.”

As a direct alternative to prison, she ordered Moroney to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for 18 months.

She also imposed a three-year non-harassment order.

