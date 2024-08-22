Abusive thug punched and spat on partner after cornering her in lift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Abusive thug punched and spat on partner after cornering her in lift

James Moroney, 30, was captured on CCTV carrying out the disturbing attack in the elevator at Cairncry Court while the woman cowered in fear.

By Danny McKay
The assault happened in Cairncry Court. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
The assault happened in Cairncry Court. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

A jealous and abusive boyfriend repeatedly punched and spat on his terrified partner after cornering her in a lift at an Aberdeen high-rise.

James Moroney, 30, was captured on CCTV carrying out the disturbing attack in the elevator at Cairncry Court while the woman cowered in fear.

The brutal and unprovoked attack left the woman with a black eye and significant swelling and bruising to her face.

And police had to kick down Moroney’s door when they traced him as he refused to let them inside.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the couple had been in an on-off relationship for around three years at the time of the incident in the early hours of February 9 last year.

She said CCTV showed the pair together on the ninth floor of Cairncry Court before entering the lift.

‘He’s taking steps to keep himself on the straight and narrow’

Inside the lift, they began to argue and, when Moroney gestured for his partner to exit the lift, she refused.

He then grabbed hold of the woman by her jacket and forcefully pulled her out of the lift before being lost to view.

Shortly before 3am, they both re-entered the lift with the female holding the left side of her face as though she was in pain.

Ms Petersen said: “The complainer started cowering in the corner apparently in fear of the accused.

“The accused was arguing with the complainer while she was in that position and proceeded to punch her twice to the head with significant force.

“He then struck her a further time before spitting on her head.

“Throughout, the complainer continued to cower in the corner of the lift, making no attempt to defend herself.

“It appears to be an entirely unprovoked assault.”

Moments later, Moroney could be seen attempting to comfort the woman.

At 3.30am, police received a 999 call from Moroney’s number which was silent other than the sound of a female crying.

‘Significant and long-lasting effects on the victims’

Just before 6am, the woman called the police herself and reported the attack.

Two days later, police managed to trace Moroney at his home, where he initially refused to let them in.

Due to concern the woman may also be inside and in danger, officers forced entry.

The female was traced inside, hiding behind a kitchen door with a black eye and clear bruising and swelling to her face.

Moroney, of Cairncry Court, Aberdeen, pled guilty to assault to injury.

Defence agent Sian Grant said both parties were “heavy drug users” and that the relationship was at an end.

She explained the argument had related to allegations the woman had been unfaithful.

Mrs Grant said: “He’s taking as many steps as possible to keep himself on the straight and narrow.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Moroney: “Domestic abuse of this kind has significant and long-lasting effects on the victims of such behaviour.”

As a direct alternative to prison, she ordered Moroney to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for 18 months.

She also imposed a three-year non-harassment order.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Cameron Wilson and Mananchaya Wanitthanawet
Brothel accused planned 'happy endings' in Aberdeen, trial told
The assault happened in Cairncry Court. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Mum of man accused of horror A90 crash tells court she was threatened at…
The assault happened in Cairncry Court. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Undercover operation in Inverness snares County Lines cocaine dealer
The assault happened in Cairncry Court. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Man in court after £700k cannabis bust at former Spean Bridge hotel
The assault happened in Cairncry Court. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Sadistic teen tortured paralysed Peterhead man on orders of drugs underworld
The assault happened in Cairncry Court. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Young Inverness knife thugs locked up for slash attacks
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Unpaid work for dissatisfied man who threatened to slash drug dealer
The assault happened in Cairncry Court. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Dangerous drink-driver ignored passengers' pleas to slow down before crashing into tree
The assault happened in Cairncry Court. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Accused danger driver claims he swapped seats with passenger seconds after horror crash
The assault happened in Cairncry Court. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Farmer hit Highland bridge with combine harvester and caused £60,000 of damage