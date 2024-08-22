Brothel accused planned ‘happy endings’ in Aberdeen, trial told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brothel accused planned ‘happy endings’ in Aberdeen, trial told

Mananchaya Wanitthanawet, accused of human trafficking and prostitution charges, gave evidence at the High Court in Dundee.

By Ciaran Shanks
Cameron Wilson and Mananchaya Wanitthanawet
Cameron Wilson and Mananchaya Wanitthanawet are on trial at the High Court in Dundee.

An alleged brothel madam who denies forcing women trafficked from Thailand into prostitution in Aberdeen was in the UK illegally to provide massages with “happy endings”, she told her trial.

Mananchaya Wanitthanawet, 40, denies controlling two women and arranging for them to have sex with men at flats in Scottish cities, including Dundee, Aberdeen, Inverness and Edinburgh.

Jurors at the High Court in Dundee previously heard claims the women – who spoke no English – were lured to the UK on the promise of lucrative massage work, before having their passports and documents removed from them.

They were allegedly told they owed a combined £90,000 debt and had to work as prostitutes if they wanted to return to Thailand.

Wanitthanawet, who came to the UK to perform sexual massage services in 2019, is on trial alongside her partner and former customer, Cameron Wilson.

‘Nuht’ planned ‘happy endings’

Giving evidence in her own defence, Wanitthanawet – known as ‘Nuht’ – said both women had contacted her through a Facebook group for Thai nationals looking for work across the world.

Wanitthanawet, who gave her evidence in English, told the court she had obtained a visa to work in the UK through an agency but was living here illegally.

She said she planned to work as a masseuse providing “happy endings” – sexual massages.

Mananchaya Wanitthanawet
Mananchaya Wanitthanawet arrives at the High Court in Dundee.

Wanitthanawet claimed she came to the UK to pay off her own debts totalling 300,000 Thai Baht (around £6,700).

“I told her (the first woman) I do massage work with some extra,” Wanitthanawet said.

“I couldn’t offer anything (employment) to her.

“We talked on Facebook Messenger and she told me she already had a visa.

“I never took her passport.”

Questions on money transfers

Defence solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin asked Wanitthanawet: “When you met (the first woman) at Newcastle Airport, did you tell her she owed you £70,000?

“That day, did you tell her she had to get involved in sexual favours and have sex with men?”

Wanitthanawet replied: “No. She did not need to pay me anything because I am not involved with anything.

“Before she came, I told her what I did. She said she would come to do a massage.

“I said ‘are you sure?’ and she said she had friends in the UK.”

Dundee court
The trial is taking place at the High Court in Dundee.

Wanitthanawet denied all allegations of forcing the women into sexual services, arranging their accommodation and travel and advertising them online.

The first woman alleged Wanitthanawet assembled a “team” to arrange for a visa and flights to Newcastle, where Wanitthanawet had been working.

The court heard Wanitthanawet claimed she was sent around £11,000 and £5,000 by the women via Royal Mail to send to family in Thailand.

She denied this was collected from the earnings of prostitution.

Advocate depute Adrian Stalker questioned Wanitthanawet on why more than £136,000 was transferred between bank accounts in Wilson’s name.

Wanitthanawet claimed £117,000 of this was her own money obtained via massage work, the rest from the women and Wilson’s casino wins.

Messages found on phone

The court was told how former delivery driver Wilson was claiming Universal Credit at the time of the allegations.

A police raid on the couple’s flat on Gardener Street in December 2020 uncovered several mobile phones, notebooks in Thai featuring the women’s details, a Paysafe card belonging to the first woman and a copy of the same woman’s passport.

A red Samsung phone was found under a pillow, which contained messages discussing an arrangement for sexual massage services with a client.

These were exchanged half-an-hour before the police search.

Cameron Wilson
Cameron Wilson.

Wanitthanawet said she had no idea the phone was there and did not send any of the messages.

In earlier evidence, the first woman said she felt like her “hands were tied” after alleging ‘Nuht’ told her shortly after arriving in the UK she would be working as a prostitute.

The second alleged victim said she managed to escape to Aberdeen from Dundee after establishing trust with a customer.

Some charges dropped

Wanitthanawet is on trial accused of recruiting, transporting and harbouring the women, featuring them in adverts for sexual services and forcing them into prostitution across Scotland between July 1 2019 and July 4 2022 at addresses in Dundee, Aberdeen, Inverness, Edinburgh, Newcastle and elsewhere.

She allegedly provided women with clothing, outfits, condoms and birth control medication.

Wilson, 30, was originally tried over human trafficking but the allegations were withdrawn by prosecutors after the conclusion of the Crown case.

Both Wilson and Wanitthanawet, of Yeovil, Somerset, were also cleared of two separate charges relating to prostitution and brothels.

Wilson still faces allegations living on the earnings of prostitution at his former home on Gardener Street on December 2 2020 as well as “transferring, concealing and converting” more than £136,000 of criminal cash into bank accounts.

They both deny a final charge of acquiring and possessing £3,815 of illegal money.

The trial before Lord Scott continues.

