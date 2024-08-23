Thug stabbed drugs rival in buttocks with steak knife

A violent thug has been jailed after stabbing a rival in the buttocks with a steak knife in a drugs-related dispute.

Steven Smith walked up to his victim in the street and, unprovoked, plunged the serrated blade into his behind.

Bizarrely, Smith, 26, then went back to his victim’s address with him where they met three other males the complainer did not know.

And it wasn’t until hours later in the early hours of the next morning that an ambulance was called and the man taken to hospital to have the puncture wound cleaned and stitched shut.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that in the week prior to the incident, the victim had been allowing a friend of Smith’s to stay with him.

On February 5, the complainer was socialising with a friend who is the ex-partner of the man staying with him.

At 5.10pm, the pair were walking on Auchinleck Road, near the junction with Gort Road when they spotted Smith and the man staying with him walking towards him.

The victim did not recognise Smith who approached him, produced a black-handled serrated steak knife and stabbed him to the right buttock.

‘There was a drug-related dispute that day’

Ms Martin told the court: “This was entirely unprovoked, and the accused did not say anything to the complainer.

“The complainer felt a sharp pain and blood pouring from the wound.”

Smith then walked off in the direction of his victim’s home while the injured man and his friend followed.

Still bleeding, the victim began to feel “dizzy and sick”.

Smith then followed his victim into his home address where there were three other males the complainer did not know.

Smith and the males left shortly after and the complainer contacted a friend to take him to her property.

In the early hours of the following morning, the man told his friend what had happened and she phoned 999.

Guilty plea for knife attack

An ambulance took him to hospital where the wound was cleaned and closed with stitches.

Smith, of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to assault to injury and to possession of a knife in a public place.

Defence agent Caitlin Pirie said her client had been unemployed and was living with his mother prior to being remanded in custody.

She said: “There was a drug-related dispute that day.”

The solicitor explained Smith had gone to “confront” the complainer in relation to that.

She went on: “He had consumed both alcohol and substances that day and got caught up in a dispute that he shouldn’t have been involved in.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller jailed Smith for 18 months.

