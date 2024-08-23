Moreen Simpson: My coupla up-and-doon days made brighter by Perth races win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Moreen Simpson: My coupla up-and-doon days made brighter by Perth races win

As we wended oor wye back to the bus, we spotted the ultimate sight for sore eyes. Three wifies dressed to the nines - presumably fae the posh pavilion - cairtin’ their mate.

As we wended oor wye back to the bus, we spotted the ultimate sight for sore eyes. Three wifies dressed to the nines - presumably fae the posh pavilion - cairtin? their mate. Image: Helen Hepburn
As we wended oor wye back to the bus, we spotted the ultimate sight for sore eyes. Three wifies dressed to the nines - presumably fae the posh pavilion - cairtin? their mate. Image: Helen Hepburn
By Moreen Simpson

Once kint a wifie aye answered: “Up and doon,” (voice matching) whenever I speared: “Fit like?”

Well, I’ve deffo just had a coupla up-and-doon days. Thursday, a’ tarted up, oot for the 12.10pm.

First into toon for my 12.30pm lunch. Rain starts dingin’ doon aroon 12.15pm, turnin’ into a major lash.

Mo and more drooket, cowerin’ under the wee shelter, leggies and feet soaked by every passing vehicle splooshin’ into the growing lake by the stop. Still bus was there none.

A rare sighting at 12.40pm. “You’re half-an-hour late,” sez me, sipin’ and spittin’. Here’s the driver, proodly: “Nuh. I’m only five minutes late. Nae idea fit happened tae the een afore.”

Superb customer service.

After oor meal, at The Town House in South Silver Street, the taxi I’d booked the day before for 3pm for my pal fae Dyce was another no-show.

Phoned. Apologies, they’d sent it yesterday by mistake. They’d send another immediately.

So, three wifies wie their sticks hobbled ootside to wait … and wait. After another 10 minutes, checked my phone to track the missing cab. Gotcha – ootside the flaming real Toon House in Broad Street! Man was I seethin’. Bad day at black rock.

By comparison, Saturday was a delight. My quine and her man have several close pals from their different schooldays, most of whom now have bairns.

I was excited when my quine arranged a day to Perth races

She’s a gregarious craiter and there’s nothing she likes better than a good get-together so, ages ago, she organised a coach to Perth Races. Nothing funcy; just the picnic area with loads of space for the kids. Bring yer ain food.

Well, that was like a red-rag to the other grunnie and me. Compulsive feeders, for weeks we’ve been switherin’ aboot fit food to pack, me even lashin’ oot on a funcy-pants cool-bag.

When we eventually got to the tables and unpacked, her and me had enough nosh to feed every race-goer not to mention a few of the runners. Sandwiches, sausage rolls, crisps, pork pies, quiches, cheese, biscuits, chocolate. And guess fit? A’body just stuck to their ain hampers.

Even the kids only had a mouthful or two of their favourites. Two al’ wifies ended up stuffed to the gunnels in a vain bid to empty some o’ oor mountain o’ Tupperware.

Best bit o’ the day was the race run by a horsie ca’ed Here Comes Georgie.

Word went roon oor group that one of the wee yins was eight-year-old Georgie – nae Georgina – spelt exactly like the nag.

A’body made a beeline for the bookies to find the best odds. Some got 25/1. Luckier eens got 33/1. Guess fit? Oor wonderful Georgie girl romped home first and made an affa lot of our increasingly happy party even happier.

As we wended oor wye back to the bus, we spotted the ultimate sight for sore eyes. Three wifies dressed to the nines – presumably fae the posh pavilion – cairtin’ their mate.

Peer soul was like a newly netted fish the wye they were totin’ her – heidie drappin doon, their arms a’ween her danglie legs. I suspect the cairriers wernae in much greater condition than the cairried. But I bet they a’ had a ball.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

Conversation