Kintore cannabis farmer grew drugs for terminally ill family members, court told

A cannabis “specialist” told police he set up a cultivation at his father’s business to help family members with terminal illnesses.

Police uncovered the illegal drug farm after raiding the premises at Forestmuir Sawmill, near Forfar.

Alexander Robertson, from Kintore, pled guilty to producing the Class B drug and told police it was for personal use and medicinal purposes and he took no payment.

However, officers said there was enough evidence to link Robertson, 47, to the supply of cannabis, which he also admitted.

Sophisticated operation

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how the “family-run business” builds garden sheds, buildings and fencing.

At around 8am on the day in question, police executed a search warrant after receiving intelligence drugs were being produced there.

Nobody was present but Robertson’s father, who owns the business, was detained after arriving 20 minutes later.

Prosecutor Andrew Harding said a number of discoveries were made following a “systematic search”.

“Police officers located a large shed situated on the left-hand side of the main entrance to the yard.

“On entering, the officers found a number of growing tents.

“Within one of the growing tents, which was set up with working lighting and air filters, there was a cultivation in operation.

“Eight mature cannabis plants which were close to being ready for harvesting were also found within the tent, along with 15 sapling plants.”

The root booster Rhizotonic was discovered, as was a box containing a large grinder addressed to Robertson .

An extractor fan, transformer, lamps and an air filter were also seized.

Grew drugs for family

Robertson was arrested in Aberdeen and claimed full responsibility for the cultivation, telling officers he had been growing cannabis “for several years”.

Mr Harding said: “He advised that the cannabis was for personal and medicinal purposes and that he would give the drug to family members who have various illnesses, some of which are terminal.

“He would not take any form of payment for this and would only grow as much cannabis as was needed to help his family.”

The prosecutor said Robertson was able to provide “specialist knowledge” about how he produced cannabis.

No values or weights for the drugs were provided by the Crown Office.

Robertson, of Kintore, pled guilty to producing and being concerned in the supply of cannabis on February 26 2021.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence on Robertson until October for a social work report to be prepared.