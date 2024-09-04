Jail for Liverpudlian pair found with stun gun in Fraserburgh

Two Liverpudlian men have been jailed after being found with a stun gun and drugs in Fraserburgh.

Carl Power, 22, and Ryan Legon, 27, were discovered inside a property after police called to carry out a welfare check on the homeowner.

When officers received no response, they forced entry and Power and Legon were found inside.

Peterhead Sheriff Court heard Power also tried to give a false name to police to avoid being sent back to Merseyside, where he was wanted in connection with another crime.

Appearing via video from HMP Grampian, Power and Legon were sentenced for having the illegal weapon and cannabis resin.

Power was also convicted of perverting the course of justice.

DNA found on stun gun button

The court heard that on March 20 this year police had gone to a property on Scalloway Park to carry out a welfare check on the occupant and homeowner.

Fiscal depute Emma Peterson said the officers were unable to get an answer from knocking on the front door, so they forced entry.

Once inside they found Legon “sitting next to a taser device” and later found his DNA on the operating button.

Legon’s defence agent Leonard Birkenshaw said his client had been given the stun gun as a present, adding: “He didn’t fully appreciate the seriousness of the article.”

Sheriff Craig Findlater said it was a serious charge, adding: “Stun guns are illegal items by design.

“The police had concerns for the homeowner and you have previous convictions for drug offences – a custodial sentence is the only option.”

Legon pled guilty to possession of the stun gun and cannabis and was sentenced to 23 months in jail, backdated to March 21 when he was remanded.

Gave police false name

Telling the court about Power, Ms Peterson said the 22-year-old was also within the property on March 20 when police entered and was found with cannabis resin with a street value of £20.

When arrested and taken to Fraserburgh police station, Power tried to tell officers that his name was “James Maxwell”.

Ms Peterson said: “A DNA sample taken came back inconclusive for that person. It was resubmitted and came back positive for the accused.”

Power’s defence solicitor Iain Jane said his client had been wanted in Merseyside for a road traffic incident and had been invited up to Fraserburgh by Legon, his cousin, to avoid detection.

“He then gave a false name,” Mr Jane said. “And Merseyside police were told where he was and they interviewed him.”

Power pled guilty to having a stun gun, cannabis and perverting the course of justice by giving a false name.

He sentenced Power to 12 months imprisonment also backdated to when he was remanded on March 21.