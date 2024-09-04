Jail for Liverpudlian pair found with stun gun in Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jail for Liverpudlian pair found with stun gun in Fraserburgh

One of the men also tried to give a false name to police to avoid being sent back to Merseyside, where he was wanted in connection with another crime.

By Joanne Warnock
Two Liverpudlian men have been jailed after being found with a stun gun and drugs in Fraserburgh.

Carl Power, 22, and Ryan Legon, 27, were discovered inside a property after police called to carry out a welfare check on the homeowner.

When officers received no response, they forced entry and Power and Legon were found inside.

Peterhead Sheriff Court heard Power also tried to give a false name to police to avoid being sent back to Merseyside, where he was wanted in connection with another crime.

Appearing via video from HMP Grampian, Power and Legon were sentenced for having the illegal weapon and cannabis resin.

Power was also convicted of perverting the course of justice.

DNA found on stun gun button

The court heard that on March 20 this year police had gone to a property on Scalloway Park to carry out a welfare check on the occupant and homeowner.

Fiscal depute Emma Peterson said the officers were unable to get an answer from knocking on the front door, so they forced entry.

Once inside they found Legon “sitting next to a taser device” and later found his DNA on the operating button.

Legon’s defence agent Leonard Birkenshaw said his client had been given the stun gun as a present, adding: “He didn’t fully appreciate the seriousness of the article.”

Sheriff Craig Findlater said it was a serious charge, adding: “Stun guns are illegal items by design.

“The police had concerns for the homeowner and you have previous convictions for drug offences – a custodial sentence is the only option.”

Legon pled guilty to possession of the stun gun and cannabis and was sentenced to 23 months in jail, backdated to March 21 when he was remanded.

Gave police false name

Telling the court about Power, Ms Peterson said the 22-year-old was also within the property on March 20 when police entered and was found with cannabis resin with a street value of £20.

When arrested and taken to Fraserburgh police station, Power tried to tell officers that his name was “James Maxwell”.

Ms Peterson said: “A DNA sample taken came back inconclusive for that person. It was resubmitted and came back positive for the accused.”

Power’s defence solicitor Iain Jane said his client had been wanted in Merseyside for a road traffic incident and had been invited up to Fraserburgh by Legon, his cousin, to avoid detection.

“He then gave a false name,” Mr Jane said. “And Merseyside police were told where he was and they interviewed him.”

Power pled guilty to having a stun gun, cannabis and perverting the course of justice by giving a false name.

He sentenced Power to 12 months imprisonment also backdated to when he was remanded on March 21.

