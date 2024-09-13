Man and woman who committed Dyce knife attack avoid prison sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man and woman who committed Dyce knife attack avoid prison sentence

Jordan Argo, 25, and Leah Mackenzie, 24, were heard to say they had "stabbed" someone following an altercation in Dyce.

By David McPhee
Jordan Argo was the first to attack the man with the knife before Leah Mackenzie stabbed him in the stomach outside the property in Dyce.
A man and a woman have avoided going to prison after they carried out a brutal stabbing during a violent street fight in Dyce.

Jordan Argo, 25, and Leah Mackenzie, 24, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where they each admitted attacking the man with a knife during a fight on Wellheads Avenue, Dyce, Aberdeen. 

Argo struck the man on the head with the knife, drawing blood, before dropping it, the court heard.

However, as a group of men got the better of Argo, Mackenzie picked up the knife from the ground and stabbed the same man in the stomach.

Sheriff Andrew Miller told the pair they were “fortunate” their victim’s injuries were not more serious.

Started with insults

It was stated that at around 8pm on June 4 2022, a group of males were coming back from the pub when they saw Argo and Mackenzie standing in the window of a nearby flat.

The pair and the group then began to exchange verbal insults, with Argo and Mackenzie stating they would come down, to which the complainer replied: “Go on then.”

Argo and Mackenzie exited the block of flats with Argo in possession of a large kitchen knife.

The man asked Argo what he was going to do with the knife and Argo replied that he was going to stab him.

It was then that Argo moved toward the man with the knife and a fight ensued involving a number of people.

During the fight, Mackenzie was thrown to the ground, which provoked Argo who ran at the man and struck him to the head with the knife, causing him to bleed.

Argo’s victim then immediately retaliated, punching Argo in the face, causing him to fall over and drop the knife.

A friend of the man then picked up the knife and threw it away.

Jordan Argo outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court on a previous hearing. Image: DC Thomson.

The fight continued with the man and his friends running after Argo.

When they caught him, they dragged him to the ground and assaulted him, kicking him to the head and body.

Mackenzie picked the knife up from the ground and ran over where she stabbed the man once to the stomach before throwing the knife to the ground.

She was grabbed and dragged to the ground by the man before the two became separated.

The victim was seen to be bleeding heavily from his head and torso and his ex-partner took him to her home address where she and his friends administered first aid.

Argo and Mackenzie walked back to the block of flats where Argo was heard to say he “stabbed him to the head” and Mackenzie said: “I stabbed him”.

Police were dispatched and attended the scene where they found a broken knife blade.

Argo and Mackenzie were traced, cautioned and arrested.

Their victim was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was examined and found to have a laceration to his head and a puncture wound to his torso that required stitches and will leave a permanent scar.

In the dock, Argo and Mackenzie pleaded guilty to one charge of assault with a knife to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Argo admitted a further charge of being in possession of a knife.

‘Particularly stupid’

His defence solicitor, Mike Monro, told the court that his client had acted in a “particularly stupid manner” on the night in question.

However, the lawyer said Argo was disputing that it was he who brought the knife to the fight and claims that he had picked it up off the ground.

Mr Monro said: “He maintains that those involved and who were with the other man were in possession of the knife.

“But my client is not disputing that during the altercation he picked up the blade and went towards the complainer and inflicted the injury to him.”

Mackenzie’s solicitor, Ms Hill, stated that it was her client’s position that she only became involved after Argo was on the ground.

She also claimed it was the other party who turned up to the altercation with the knife.

Sheriff Andrew Miller told the pair: “I do not think either of you has a clear explanation why you got involved and went outside, which resulted in this very serious matter.

“It is fortunate that this person’s injuries were not more serious.”

The sheriff added that both Argo and Mackenzie had previous convictions but had “moved on in life” since this incident.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Miller sentenced Argo, of Rowett South Avenue, Aberdeen, and Mackenzie, of Wellheads Avenue, Dyce, to a community payback order with supervision for 12 months and ordered each of them to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

